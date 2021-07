On Sunday, around 3 p.m. a truck crashed into the Clusters Apartment Complex off Northcrest Drive.

The City of Midland's public information officer tells NewsWest 9 the driver died at the hospital.

Police identified the driver as 53-year-old Odos Capps. Next of kin has been notified.

One occupant in the apartment had minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.