Door County, WI

Watch now: A tower like none other in Door County

By BARRY ADAMS
Wiscnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWooden observation towers dot Wisconsin, provide unobstructed, picturesque views and have been the settings for more than a few family photos. Climb the tower at Lapham Peak near Delafield and you’ll take in parts of the southern Kettle Moraine State Forest, Nagawicka Lake and Interstate 94. The 60-foot Parnell Tower near Plymouth offers up views of the glacial landscape of the northern Kettle Moraine State Forest and Ice Age Trail.

www.wiscnews.com

