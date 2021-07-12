Watch now: A tower like none other in Door County

Wooden observation towers dot Wisconsin, provide unobstructed, picturesque views and have been the settings for more than a few family photos. Climb the tower at Lapham Peak near Delafield and you’ll take in parts of the southern Kettle Moraine State Forest, Nagawicka Lake and Interstate 94. The 60-foot Parnell Tower near Plymouth offers up views of the glacial landscape of the northern Kettle Moraine State Forest and Ice Age Trail.