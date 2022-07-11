I tried every Slurpee flavor at 7-Eleven I could find and ranked them all from worst to best

I tried all of the Slurpee flavors I could find at 7-Eleven. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I tried the eight Slurpee flavors I could find and ranked them from worst to best.

The Vitamin Water squeezed-lemonade and Coca-Cola Slurpees weren't as good as the others.

My favorites were the Mountain Dew Major Melon and new and exclusive cherry flavors.

To celebrate National Free Slurpee Day on July 11, excited customers flock to 7-Eleven in the hopes of snagging a free frozen treat — though, those rules might change this year .

So to prepare for the occasion, I tried eight Slurpee flavors and ranked them from worst to best .

Vitamin Water squeezed-lemonade Slurpee

This Slurpee has fewer calories and no sugar. Chelsea Davis for Insider

This flavor has zero sugar and 50% fewer calories, so I didn't have high hopes.

This option wasn't bad, but it simply went against everything the sweet staple stands for. No one drinks a Slurpee because they're cutting down on sugar .

The Vitamin Water squeezed-lemonade Slurpee was disappointing. Chelsea Davis for Insider

The fake sugar had a noticeable aftertaste, and the mellowed-out lemon flavor didn't have enough zest to it.

It tasted like a frozen version of lemon-flavored Vitamin Water.

Coca-Cola Slurpee

The Coke Slurpee tasted like the classic soda. Chelsea Davis for Insider

If you are someone who likes soda , and particularly Coca-Cola, you'll likely love this flavor.

Lightly carbonated, sweet, and refreshing, this Slurpee was truly the frozen version of its namesake soda.

It wasn't better than a refreshing bottle of Coca-Cola. Chelsea Davis for Insider

That said, it doesn't beat an ice-cold, freshly opened bottle of classic Coke. Lacking that iconic effervescence and carbonation, this Slurpee didn't have the same satisfying quality.

It just tasted like a frozen, flat Coke — so I placed it low on this list.

Piña-colada Slurpee

If you like piña coladas, you'll likely enjoy this option. Chelsea Davis for Insider

As a Piña-colada lover, I absolutely adored this Slurpee. That said, my boyfriend, who doesn't like the namesake cocktail, hated it.

It was everything I'd usually want in a piña colada , but in artificial, Slurpee form.

It could've been a tad creamier and richer. Chelsea Davis for Insider

The ratio of coconut to pineapple was solid. Although it could've used a richer flavor and texture, this option wasn't overly sugary, sweet, or fruity and was still quite creamy.

I would love to drink this on a beach somewhere tropical, maybe even with some rum in it .

Cherry Slurpee

Cherry is an iconic Slurpee flavor. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Cherry is a classic Slurpee flavor that's reliable and always delicious.

This Slurpee tasted like a sugary maraschino cherry. Chelsea Davis for Insider

But compared to some of the others, this flavor was so sweet and tasted quite artificial, like a snow cone.

It was more like a maraschino cherry than a real one, so keep that in mind when choosing the flavor .

Peach Perfect Slurpee

This option was nicely refreshing. Chelsea Davis for Insider

When I initially saw this peach flavor, I thought it would taste overly sugary, like artificially flavored candy, but I actually found it balanced and refreshing .

It tasted like a refreshing soda. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Some Slurpee connoisseurs may say this flavor tastes too natural, but I loved it.

It was sweet enough without being overly sugary, like a well-balanced, natural peach soda

Blue-raspberry Slurpee

I love blue-raspberry flavoring. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I've always been team blue raspberry since the option encapsulates all of my favorite berry flavors — particularly raspberry — and combines them with a zesty, citrusy touch.

It was super sweet, yet perfectly balanced by the tangy notes, slight carbonation, and refreshing aftertaste .

This option was both sweet and refreshing. Chelsea Davis for Insider

Its bright-blue color also sets it apart from red fruit flavors, like cherry or strawberry.

Mountain Dew Major Melon Slurpee

The Mountain Dew Major Melon Slurpee is perfect for summer. Chelsea Davis for Insider

This watermelon flavor was divine and radiated summertime vibes.

It tasted artificial, but not in an overwhelming way, and its balanced melon flavor practically begged to be guzzled down .

This option was fizzy and tasty. Chelsea Davis for Insider

The sweet flavor paired well with the light carbonation. Plus this drink wasn't syrupy or sugary enough to make me feel gross, also reminding me of a refreshing, natural soda .

WINNER: New and exclusive cherry Slurpee

This cherry flavor was better than the original. Chelsea Davis for Insider

I was excited to try this "new and exclusive" cherry flavor to see if it actually tasted like real sugar and juice, and I'm happy to report it was a lot better than the traditional option.

This drink had a welcomed tartness. Chelsea Davis for Insider

It wasn't overwhelmingly sugary or syrupy but still boasted that classic cherry flavor.

This Slurpee's balanced tartness and refreshing fizzy texture also made it wonderfully thirst-quenching .