As California wineries lose insurance, some fear this fire season will be their last
Winemaker Matt Naumann expected his fire insurance costs to skyrocket. The annual premium to insure his small vineyard and winery in Placerville (El Dorado County) had risen steadily over the last three years, from $7,000 per year to $8,500 to $10,000. After last year’s catastrophic fire season, “I figured, maybe they’ll even rise by 50% or 100%,” said Naumann, the owner of Newfound Wines.www.sfchronicle.com
Comments / 0