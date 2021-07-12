4602 Hanover Ave, Richmond City, VA 23226

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWelcome to your new home at 4602 Hanover Ave in fantastic Colonial Place!! Awesome Near West End brick cape featuring 1705 sq ft of living space. Original floor plan cape with large family room addition on back with big bay window and plenty of natural light. Large formal living room with fireplace. Formal DR. Kitchen features maple cabinets, solid surface countertops & SS appliances. Quiet and comfy back family room w/ new carpet/floor & Jøtul wood stove inside brick fireplace. Access to the patio & fenced-in rear yard off back family room. Downstairs bedroom with attached half-bath (can easily be converted to a full bath). Upstairs features a large primary bedroom, additional bedroom, and full bath. NEW privacy fenced rear yard, large patio, HRDWD floors throughout and detached storage shed. Newly-sealed standing seam tin roof (2021) w/ 5-year warranty over the addition and complete new gutters (2020) w/ leaf guard. Right around the corner from Mary Munford, Libbie/Grove shopping, Carytown and close to downtown, interstates and all the city has to offer!! Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!!

