Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Chris Olave’s big day helps the Saints receiver climb the charts

NFL games today: Week 4 opens with huge AFC matchup between Dolphins and Bengals
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 4 predictions and picks against the spread: Could backup RBs Alexander Mattison, Jamaal Williams, and Khalil Herbert step up?
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 4 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 4 picks and predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
Report: Steelers Add Jordan Berry After Pressley Harvin Injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury at punter.
2022 NFL defense rankings: Evaluating best NFL defenses entering Week 4
Who has the best NFL defense in 2022? Our weekly NFL defense rankings examine every unit across the league on
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Falcons
The Cleveland Browns travel to Georgia to face the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 4. Both teams are coming off wins in Week 3 and looking to gain even more momentum. Here are our Cleveland Browns Week 4 predictions as they take on the Falcons. The Browns...
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo
Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and OT Ty Nsekhe. Ravens signed OL Zack Johnson and OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to their PS. Ravens released WR Makai Polk and CB TJ Carrie from their PS. Ravens released DB Daryl Worley. Bills are hosting CB Xavier Rhodes for a visit. Bills placed...
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Jalen Hurts sees his chances soar, while Micah Parsons lurks as a darkhorse MVP candidate
Even though Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off winning his fourth career NFL MVP award, there’s no
Panthers injury report: Christian McCaffrey misses Wednesday practice
The Carolina Panthers will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 this weekend and had their first practice of the week. They released their first official injury report of the week with a couple of big names showing up on the list. One player sat out and another five were...
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 4 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Russell Wilson, Tony Pollard, Isaiah McKenzie, & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Just when you think you have all the answers, NFL coaches and players go ahead and change the questions. One thing we do know: Start 'em, sit 'em decisions are only going to get more difficult going forward. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with Week 4 fantasy lineup decisions.
2022 NFL Power Rankings: Jaguars and Dolphins climb, Raiders plummet into Week 4
Who is the best team in the NFL? The return of our 2022 NFL power rankings takes a look at
Yardbarker
Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees
Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
numberfire.com
Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (quad) DNP on Wednesday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. According to head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers "wouldn't speculate" on McCaffrey's status after the team "didn't know about" the injury until the conclusion of Week 3's win. Look for D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to see more work versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 18th (21) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs if CMC is ruled out.
Daboll: Giants receiver Shepard tears ACL in left knee
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on the New York Giants' final offensive play in their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday.Daboll had indicated after Monday night's game that the injury to New York's leading receiver was serious.Shepard was jogging down the right hashmark when he suddenly fell to the artificial turf at the MetLife Stadium and grabbed his knee with both hands. He was taken off the field on a cart.This is the second major injury for the 29-year-old, who is the longest-tenured...
NFL waiver wire pickups: Romeo Doubs, Khalil Herbert among must-adds in Week 4
After just a few weeks of NFL action, the waiver wires are stocked full of players who could help enhance
NFL wide receiver rankings 2022: Free fall continues for Davante Adams, Jaylen Waddle enters elite conversation
NFL wide receiver rankings: Find out who the top wide receivers around the NFL are, including a new top target
