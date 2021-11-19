ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Mac Jones closes the gap

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R45Tf_0atBddKt00

With 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates finally getting a chance to show their skills, Ja’Marr Chase has put past drop issues to bed and already looks like a top receiver in the NFL. Meanwhile, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence , Zach Wilson , and Mac Jones have experienced some expected early growing pains.

Lawrence began as the odds-on favorite to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, however, that is no longer the case. Mac Jones was making a push after becoming the unquestioned starter in New England but has struggled too.

The early odds to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year weren’t as obvious, though Micah Parsons is the early leader to win DROY with few contenders nearby. With strong ROY contestants on both sides of the ball, the 2021 NFL Draft class has the potential to make history.

Let’s dive into some of the other candidates for the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Related: The Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever – Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

Honorable Mentions for NFL Rookie of the Year

  • Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets – A fourth-round pick, Michael Carter has totaled 673 yards from scrimmage through nine games.
  • Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers – Drafted in the sixth round, Elijah Mitchell’s taken advantage of the ‘Niners’ injury problems, starting five of the six games he’s played. Mitchell leads the 49ers in rushing with 560 yards.
  • Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens – The hero of Sunday Night Football in Week 2, Oweh has four sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery.
  • Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants – An after-the-catch monster at forcing missed tackles, Toney looked like he might be an NFL Rookie of the Year candidate early on, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.
  • Gregory Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills – ‘Groot’ has tallied three sacks and an interception for a feisty Buffalo Bills defense.

Check in on our NFL Games Today post to stay up to date with every matchup on the 2021 schedule

2021 NFL Rookie of the Year possibilities

10. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, New York Giants (Last week: 10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6Qyc_0atBddKt00
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is sacked by New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • 25 TKL, 5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Selected in the second round, Azeez Ojulari has been a bright spot in a dark season for the New York Giants. Although he’s only played 65% of the defense’s snaps, Ojulari is tied for the team lead in sacks and is second in the NFL among rookies. We’ll see if the G-Men find him some more playing time coming out of their bye.

Click here for the latest NFL injury updates

9. Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrawU_0atBddKt00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
  • 192/331, 1,991 yards, 8 TD, 9 INT
  • 169 rushing yards, 2 TD

Becoming the face of the franchise the moment he was drafted, Trevor Lawrence entered the league as one the most-hyped QB prospects in history. Once an NFL Rookie of the Year favorite, how quickly the Clemson superstar is successful in the pros remains to be seen.

A 58% completion percentage and nine interceptions through nine games is far from great, but the Jags haven’t given him a lot to work with up front. He has a winnable matchup this week against the 49ers, but like everything this season, it won’t come easily for Lawrence, unless they suddenly find some talent on the roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31skqC_0atBddKt00 Also Read:

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan offers vote of confidence in Urban Meyer

8. Javonte Williams, running back, Denver Broncos (Last week: 7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edoGD_0atBddKt00
Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to elude Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
  • 103 rushes, 514 rushing yards, 1 TD
  • 23 receptions, 136 receiving yards, 1 TD

Drafted 35th overall in April, Javonte Williams has helped the Denver Broncos stay alive in the AFC West. Busting out for 111 rushing yards against the Cowboys helped spring Williams into the top ten of the NFL Rookie of the Year picture. We’ll see if Pat Shurmur continues to rely on his running game.

7. Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins (Last week: 8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DBho_0atBddKt00
Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) defends Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catch during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • 60 receptions, 557 yards, 3 TD
  • One rush, 2 yards

Jaylen Waddle has been far too inconsistent to have a chance at winning NFL Rookie of the Year. The Dolphins’ QB situation hasn’t helped. If Waddle could get into a rhythm with Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy, I’m sure it would be a much different story. It’s still a surprise not seeing Waddle get more kick and punt return opportunities so he can show off his world-class speed.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Green Bay Packers snag No. 1 spot, Los Angeles Rams crash

6. DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AXRT9_0atBddKt00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
  • 42 receptions, 603 yards, 4 TD

Through his first ten NFL games, DeVonta Smith has led the Philadelphia Eagles in targets and receptions, even as a rookie. Smith’s college connection with Jalen Hurts already looks to be paying dividends, but we’d like to see some more big plays, as his longest reception is just 37 yards. While Smith may already be the best receiver on the Eagles, he has a long way to go, if he wants to compete for the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ESzDy_0atBddKt00 Also Read:
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles run roughshod over winless Detroit Lions

Early sleepers for 2021 ROY award

5. Kyle Pitts, tight end, Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dDgAA_0atBddKt00
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
  • 43 receptions, 635 yards, 1 TD

As what some are calling the best tight-end prospect the NFL has ever seen, there’s a reason Kyle Pitts tied for the highest-drafted tight end in NFL draft history . With Matt Ryan slinging him the football, Pitts has an outside chance to compete for NFL Rookie of the Year. His Week 7 performance, with 163 receiving yards was a huge boost to his campaign. Though he would need a lot of momentum to do so, Pitts would be the first tight end to ever win the ROTY award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qqKAb_0atBddKt00 Also Read:
Atlanta Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts breaks out in London

4. Najee Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THYp2_0atBddKt00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • 176 rushes, 646 rushing yards, 4 TD
  • 44 receptions, 317 receiving yards, 2 TD

Najee Harris should continue getting plenty of touches in the Steelers’ backfield, both rushing and receiving. He is the workhorse of this rushing attack and is on pace for a 1,000-yard rookie rushing season. That is, unless the poor Pittsburgh offensive line lets him down (3.6 YPC so far). With that said, Harris is fun to watch. If the 6-foot-2, 230-pound back can keep making grown men look like they’re playing youth football , he’ll be fine in the big leagues.

Click here for Sportsnaut’s Pittsburgh Steelers season outlook

3. Mac Jones, quarterback, New England Patriots (Last week: 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUkIl_0atBddKt00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
  • 245/349, 2,540 yards, 14 TD, 8 INT
  • 60 rushing yards

Coming from the pro football factory at Alabama, Mac Jones could break the rookie completion percentage record , held by Dak Prescott , which is 67.76%, Jones is at 70.2% . While Jones had some early growing pains, Tom Brady wasn’t perfect from the beginning either.

The Mac Attack has done a much better job of taking care of the football than his fellow rookie starters in Jacksonville and New York while leading the Patriots back into playoff contention. He’s been by far the best first-year starting quarterback in football in 2021. Jones could even push Ja’Marr Chase for Rookie of the Year if he can maintain his consistency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z3k2N_0atBddKt00 Also Read:
Top-selling NFL jerseys: Mac Jones, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers featured in top five

2. Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sbzeD_0atBddKt00
Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
  • 44 receptions, 835 receiving yards, 7 TD
  • Four rushes, seven rushing yards

Ja’Marr Chase , reunited with his college quarterback Joe Burrow , has had the rare opportunity to pick things up where they left off at LSU. After battling some preseason troubles, Chase hasn’t looked like a rookie at all in the regular season. Quickly asserting himself as the top receiver on the Bengals based on ability, Chase is the heavy favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Mac Jones just won’t go away.

Chase had more receiving yards through his first seven games than any other player in NFL history. Even after getting just 81 receiving yards his past two games, Chase is on pace for over 1,500 receiving yards, which is insane for a rookie receiver.

Click here to see which rookies will play in the postseason in our 2021 NFL playoff predictions

1. Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdRHJ_0atBddKt00
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • 58 tackles, 6 sacks, 11 TFL, 1 FF, 2 PD

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been everything the Dallas Cowboys imagined when they selected him with their first-round pick in April’s draft. The sudden release of Jaylon Smith , combined with DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot surgery has opened up more opportunities to make plays for Parsons. With the speed to fly around the field, Parsons will continue racking up stats. Parsons is, by far, the leading candidate to win NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Keep an eye on the Bills against the Colts

Revisiting the 2020 NFL Rookies of the Year

The players from the 2020 NFL Draft class surpassed all expectations. Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert broke rookie records. Joe Burrow gave Cincinnati Bengals fans hope until he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Chase Young became almost an instant force on the defensive line for the Washington Football Team . Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs both started all 16 regular-season games to win Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

It was an incredible display of talent from an incoming group of players who had no idea what to expect with their first foray into the league, despite having fewer reps than their fellow rookies before them.

Of course, Justin Herbert went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and Chase Young won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award with their dominant performances. Young was a popular early pick for the trophy, but Herbert was not as he entered the season as a backup.

Will there be an early runaway for NFL Rookie of the Year in 2021? Or will we have a sleeper candidate like Justin Herbert who reigns supreme? We can’t wait to find out.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

In true Bill Belichick fashion, the New England Patriots are having a sneaky-good season. How? Look no further than rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The former Alabama star isn’t perfect. In fact, he looks like a rookie fairly often. But there’s no doubt his future is bright. Jones is starting to...
NFL
Washington Post

The Patriots are rolling again with Mac Jones, and the rest of the NFL let it happen

It didn’t make any sense then, and it makes sense even less now. In the NFL, nothing matters for a franchise until it acquires a great quarterback. Every decision a front office makes revolves around either finding one or supporting the one it is so very lucky to have. How could so many teams have forgotten that in the draft last spring? And how did they allow the beneficiary of their negligence to be — of all teams — the New England Patriots?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thecomeback.com

NFL world debates whether Mac Jones is a dirty player

Most of the talk this season surrounding New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been about whether or not he’ll be able to lead the franchise to victory. Suddenly, that talk has shifted to whether or not the rookie is a dirty player. The reason came about on Sunday against...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots rookie Mac Jones stuns Browns with 99-yard TD drive

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is absolutely balling against the Cleveland Browns, and he just led a 99-yard drive to give his team a 21-7 advantage in the Week 10 matchup. Jones capped off the 11-play drive with a 23-yard strike to Kendrick Bourne:. *Watch the NFL LIVE...
NFL
Sporting News

Mac Jones stats 2021: How Patriots QB's rookie season compares to Tom Brady's

Few expected Mac Jones to open the season as the starter for the Patriots. The 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft always seemed likely to begin the season behind Cam Newton and potentially overtake the veteran in-season if Newton had issues again. However, Jones was able to beat Newton...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Look: NFL Star’s Tweet About Mac Jones Is Going Viral

Tyrann Mathieu’s tweet about Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has been seen by virtually everyone on Tuesday morning. Mathieu didn’t like how everyone called out the Patriots for their pick on Jones in this year’s NFL Draft and made sure to let everyone know. It was a bit of a...
NFL
247Sports

Mac Jones: Troy Aikman says Patriots rookie QB plays 'beyond his years'

Mac Jones is just a rookie quarterback for the New England Patriots but Hall of Famer Troy Aikman saw a lot more Thursday night. While broadcasting the Patriots-Falcons game, Aikman said Jones played “beyond his years” as a quarterback. That was quite the compliment for the signal caller that was the fifth one selected in the 2021 NFL Draft behind guys like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Buccaneers#Nfl Jerseys#American Football#Ja Marr Chase#Ap#Droy#Nba#Mlb#Nhl#Rb#Wr#New York Giants#De#Buffalo Bills#Groot#Nfl Games
NBC Sports

Mac Jones becomes the first NFL rookie QB ever to pull off this feat

Another week, another milestone for Mac Jones. The New England Patriots quarterback wasn't perfect in Thursday's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons, throwing his eighth interception of the season and failing to complete a pass over 20 yards. But that interception was one of just four incompletions Jones had on...
NFL
247Sports

Mac Jones 'every bit as good as Joe Burrow,' says anonymous NFL coach

The New England Patriots won 24-6 Sunday at Carolina. The game saw rookie quarterback Mac Jones complete 12 of 18 passes for 139 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the fifth victory of the season. In ProFootballTalk’s Peter King’s latest column following a wild Week 9 in the NFL, the expert revealed that one coach thinks Jones is just as good as the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL
nbcboston.com

NFL Is Reviewing Play Where Mac Jones Twisted Panthers Player's Ankle: Report

Report: NFL reviewing play where Mac Jones twisted Panthers player's ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones was not penalized for twisting Carolina Panthers defensive end Bryan Burns' ankle during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 9 game, but the New England Patriots quarterback could still face discipline from the NFL.
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Comparing Mac Jones to the other first-round rookie quarterbacks after Week 9

Bill Belichick has done a lot of things in his storied career as a coach, but it took him until his 22nd offseason with the New England Patriots to finally select a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. That quarterback was Alabama’s Mac Jones, who was picked 15th overall and went on to beat out incumbent Cam Newton over the course of training camp.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
clnsmedia.com

Lazar: Assessing Patriots QB Mac Jones Halfway Through His Rookie Season

The Patriots are thrilled with quarterback Mac Jones’s development nine games into his rookie season. Jones is doing exactly what team decision-makers thought they’d get out of him when they decided to release veteran Cam Newton and named Mac the starter following a camp battle this summer. The Pats’ first-rounder...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Former NFL GM explains how Mac Jones could have gotten Jimmy Garoppolo cut

Mac Jones has played so well for the New England Patriots this season that it is fair to wonder if the San Francisco 49ers regret not drafting him. While it is far too early to pass judgment on Trey Lance, it’s undeniable that Jones can win games as an NFL starter. If the Niners had a do-over with the draft, one former NFL executive thinks their roster would look a lot different today.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

25K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy