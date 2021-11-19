Top 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Mac Jones closes the gap

With 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates finally getting a chance to show their skills, Ja’Marr Chase has put past drop issues to bed and already looks like a top receiver in the NFL. Meanwhile, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence , Zach Wilson , and Mac Jones have experienced some expected early growing pains.

Lawrence began as the odds-on favorite to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, however, that is no longer the case. Mac Jones was making a push after becoming the unquestioned starter in New England but has struggled too.

The early odds to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year weren’t as obvious, though Micah Parsons is the early leader to win DROY with few contenders nearby. With strong ROY contestants on both sides of the ball, the 2021 NFL Draft class has the potential to make history.

Let’s dive into some of the other candidates for the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Related: The Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever – Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

Honorable Mentions for NFL Rookie of the Year

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets – A fourth-round pick, Michael Carter has totaled 673 yards from scrimmage through nine games.

– A fourth-round pick, Michael Carter has totaled 673 yards from scrimmage through nine games. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers – Drafted in the sixth round, Elijah Mitchell’s taken advantage of the ‘Niners’ injury problems, starting five of the six games he’s played. Mitchell leads the 49ers in rushing with 560 yards.

– Drafted in the sixth round, Elijah Mitchell’s taken advantage of the ‘Niners’ injury problems, starting five of the six games he’s played. Mitchell leads the 49ers in rushing with 560 yards. Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens – The hero of Sunday Night Football in Week 2, Oweh has four sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery.

– The hero of Sunday Night Football in Week 2, Oweh has four sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery. Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants – An after-the-catch monster at forcing missed tackles, Toney looked like he might be an NFL Rookie of the Year candidate early on, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

– An after-the-catch monster at forcing missed tackles, Toney looked like he might be an NFL Rookie of the Year candidate early on, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Buffalo Bills – ‘Groot’ has tallied three sacks and an interception for a feisty Buffalo Bills defense.

Check in on our NFL Games Today post to stay up to date with every matchup on the 2021 schedule

2021 NFL Rookie of the Year possibilities

10. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, New York Giants (Last week: 10)

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) is sacked by New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

25 TKL, 5 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 PD

Selected in the second round, Azeez Ojulari has been a bright spot in a dark season for the New York Giants. Although he’s only played 65% of the defense’s snaps, Ojulari is tied for the team lead in sacks and is second in the NFL among rookies. We’ll see if the G-Men find him some more playing time coming out of their bye.

Click here for the latest NFL injury updates

9. Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars (Last week: 9)

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

192/331, 1,991 yards, 8 TD, 9 INT

169 rushing yards, 2 TD

Becoming the face of the franchise the moment he was drafted, Trevor Lawrence entered the league as one the most-hyped QB prospects in history. Once an NFL Rookie of the Year favorite, how quickly the Clemson superstar is successful in the pros remains to be seen.

A 58% completion percentage and nine interceptions through nine games is far from great, but the Jags haven’t given him a lot to work with up front. He has a winnable matchup this week against the 49ers, but like everything this season, it won’t come easily for Lawrence, unless they suddenly find some talent on the roster.

8. Javonte Williams, running back, Denver Broncos (Last week: 7)

Nov 7, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) tries to elude Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory (94) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

103 rushes, 514 rushing yards, 1 TD

23 receptions, 136 receiving yards, 1 TD

Drafted 35th overall in April, Javonte Williams has helped the Denver Broncos stay alive in the AFC West. Busting out for 111 rushing yards against the Cowboys helped spring Williams into the top ten of the NFL Rookie of the Year picture. We’ll see if Pat Shurmur continues to rely on his running game.

7. Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins (Last week: 8)

Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) defends Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) catch during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

60 receptions, 557 yards, 3 TD

One rush, 2 yards

Jaylen Waddle has been far too inconsistent to have a chance at winning NFL Rookie of the Year. The Dolphins’ QB situation hasn’t helped. If Waddle could get into a rhythm with Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy, I’m sure it would be a much different story. It’s still a surprise not seeing Waddle get more kick and punt return opportunities so he can show off his world-class speed.

Related: NFL Power Rankings – Green Bay Packers snag No. 1 spot, Los Angeles Rams crash

6. DeVonta Smith, wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles (Last week: 6)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

42 receptions, 603 yards, 4 TD

Through his first ten NFL games, DeVonta Smith has led the Philadelphia Eagles in targets and receptions, even as a rookie. Smith’s college connection with Jalen Hurts already looks to be paying dividends, but we’d like to see some more big plays, as his longest reception is just 37 yards. While Smith may already be the best receiver on the Eagles, he has a long way to go, if he wants to compete for the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Early sleepers for 2021 ROY award

5. Kyle Pitts, tight end, Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 5)

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

43 receptions, 635 yards, 1 TD

As what some are calling the best tight-end prospect the NFL has ever seen, there’s a reason Kyle Pitts tied for the highest-drafted tight end in NFL draft history . With Matt Ryan slinging him the football, Pitts has an outside chance to compete for NFL Rookie of the Year. His Week 7 performance, with 163 receiving yards was a huge boost to his campaign. Though he would need a lot of momentum to do so, Pitts would be the first tight end to ever win the ROTY award.

4. Najee Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 4)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

176 rushes, 646 rushing yards, 4 TD

44 receptions, 317 receiving yards, 2 TD

Najee Harris should continue getting plenty of touches in the Steelers’ backfield, both rushing and receiving. He is the workhorse of this rushing attack and is on pace for a 1,000-yard rookie rushing season. That is, unless the poor Pittsburgh offensive line lets him down (3.6 YPC so far). With that said, Harris is fun to watch. If the 6-foot-2, 230-pound back can keep making grown men look like they’re playing youth football , he’ll be fine in the big leagues.

Click here for Sportsnaut’s Pittsburgh Steelers season outlook

3. Mac Jones, quarterback, New England Patriots (Last week: 3)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

245/349, 2,540 yards, 14 TD, 8 INT

60 rushing yards

Coming from the pro football factory at Alabama, Mac Jones could break the rookie completion percentage record , held by Dak Prescott , which is 67.76%, Jones is at 70.2% . While Jones had some early growing pains, Tom Brady wasn’t perfect from the beginning either.

The Mac Attack has done a much better job of taking care of the football than his fellow rookie starters in Jacksonville and New York while leading the Patriots back into playoff contention. He’s been by far the best first-year starting quarterback in football in 2021. Jones could even push Ja’Marr Chase for Rookie of the Year if he can maintain his consistency.

2. Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 2)

Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

44 receptions, 835 receiving yards, 7 TD

Four rushes, seven rushing yards

Ja’Marr Chase , reunited with his college quarterback Joe Burrow , has had the rare opportunity to pick things up where they left off at LSU. After battling some preseason troubles, Chase hasn’t looked like a rookie at all in the regular season. Quickly asserting himself as the top receiver on the Bengals based on ability, Chase is the heavy favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Mac Jones just won’t go away.

Chase had more receiving yards through his first seven games than any other player in NFL history. Even after getting just 81 receiving yards his past two games, Chase is on pace for over 1,500 receiving yards, which is insane for a rookie receiver.

Click here to see which rookies will play in the postseason in our 2021 NFL playoff predictions

1. Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 1)

Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

58 tackles, 6 sacks, 11 TFL, 1 FF, 2 PD

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been everything the Dallas Cowboys imagined when they selected him with their first-round pick in April’s draft. The sudden release of Jaylon Smith , combined with DeMarcus Lawrence’s foot surgery has opened up more opportunities to make plays for Parsons. With the speed to fly around the field, Parsons will continue racking up stats. Parsons is, by far, the leading candidate to win NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Keep an eye on the Bills against the Colts

Revisiting the 2020 NFL Rookies of the Year

The players from the 2020 NFL Draft class surpassed all expectations. Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert broke rookie records. Joe Burrow gave Cincinnati Bengals fans hope until he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Chase Young became almost an instant force on the defensive line for the Washington Football Team . Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs both started all 16 regular-season games to win Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

It was an incredible display of talent from an incoming group of players who had no idea what to expect with their first foray into the league, despite having fewer reps than their fellow rookies before them.

Of course, Justin Herbert went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and Chase Young won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award with their dominant performances. Young was a popular early pick for the trophy, but Herbert was not as he entered the season as a backup.

Will there be an early runaway for NFL Rookie of the Year in 2021? Or will we have a sleeper candidate like Justin Herbert who reigns supreme? We can’t wait to find out.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads: