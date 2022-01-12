Top 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons are your ROTYs

The 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates are settled. Ja’Marr Chase put past drop issues to bed long ago and has run away with the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Meanwhile, quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson , aren’t even in the top ten. Lawrence began as the odds-on favorite to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award, however, that is no longer the case.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Mac Jones has provided a steady hand for the New England Patriots leading them to a playoff run, even if that means passing just three times in a game. Whatever it takes.

The early odds to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year weren’t as clear, though Micah Parsons is the clear leader to win DROY with few true contenders nearby.

Let’s dive into who some of the other candidates were for the 2021 NFL Rookie of the Year award, which will be announced Feb. 10, 2022.

Related: The Most Expensive Rookie Cards Ever – Includes NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL

Honorable Mentions for NFL Rookie of the Year

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions – Selected in the fourth round, Brown had a red-hot finish, with 401 yards and five touchdowns in his last four games of the year.

Selected in the fourth round, Brown had a red-hot finish, with 401 yards and five touchdowns in his last four games of the year. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles – In his first year away from Alabama, Smith became the top target in Philly, racking up 916 yards and five TD catches.

– In his first year away from Alabama, Smith became the top target in Philly, racking up 916 yards and five TD catches. Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, New York Giants – Racking up eight sacks while only playing 67% of his team’s snaps is impressive. The Giants appear to have found a pass-rusher who has the traits to be elite.

– Racking up eight sacks while only playing 67% of his team’s snaps is impressive. The Giants appear to have found a pass-rusher who has the traits to be elite. Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Baltimore Ravens – The hero of Sunday Night Football in Week 2, Oweh had five sacks, three forced fumbles and two recoveries, with just two starts under his belt.

– The hero of Sunday Night Football in Week 2, Oweh had five sacks, three forced fumbles and two recoveries, with just two starts under his belt. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers – Unlike his fellow rookie tight end in Atlanta, Freiermuth got into the end zone seven times, which ranked second among first-year receivers.

Check in on our NFL Games Today post to stay up to date with every matchup on the 2021 schedule

2021 NFL Rookie of the Year possibilities

10. Javonte Williams, running back, Denver Broncos (Last week: 9)

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

203 rushes, 903 rushing yards, 4 TD

43 receptions, 316 receiving yards, 3 TD

Drafted 35th overall in April, Javonte Williams helped the Denver Broncos stay afloat in the AFC West for as long as they reasonably could. Busting out for 111 rushing yards against the Cowboys helped spring Williams into the top ten of the NFL Rookie of the Year picture, where he’s stayed since. Making his first NFL start in Week 13, replacing the injured Melvin Gordon, Williams racked up 102 yards on the ground and another 76 through the air. The Broncos have found their starting running back of the future.

9. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami Dolphins (Last week: 8)

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

42 tackles, 9 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 PD

Jaelan Phillips’ season came alive from Weeks 9-13, when he tallied seven sacks and six tackles for loss. Phillips initially made his debut on this list during the preseason, as an honorable mention, but had fallen off. Admittedly we were a bit skeptical the rookie would immediately thrive on an already good Dolphins D. We were wrong. The Phins’ newest pass-rusher finished behind only Micah Parsons among first-year players. Not bad considering he played just 54% of his team’s defensive snaps, having started only five games.

8. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers (Last week: Honorable mention)

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

207 rushes, 963 rushing yards, 5 TD

19 receptions, 137 receiving yards, 1 TD

The San Francisco 49ers have experienced several injuries at the running back position over the past few years, but Elijah Mitchell may be their tailback of the future after an incredible 1,100-yard season in just 10 starts. The amazing part is that Mitchell lasted until the sixth round before the 49ers turned him into a first-year star. Mitchell had five 100-yard rushing games this season, making him an unlikely candidate for NFL Rookie of the Year.

7. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos (Last week: 6)

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

58 tackles, 1 TFL, 14 PD, 4 INT, 1 TD

The son of a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, the younger Surtain looks to be on his way to living up to his father’s standard already thanks to his play as a rookie. During Week 12’s victory over the Chargers, Surtain intercepted Justin Herbert twice, returning one 70 yards for a touchdown. Surtain played 89% of the snaps for a defense that ranked third in the NFL in points allowed per game. The Broncos have a lockdown corner for the foreseeable future thanks to selecting Surtain ninth overall.

Click here for the latest NFL injury updates

Underrated sleepers for 2021 ROY award

6. Mac Jones, quarterback, New England Patriots (Last week: 5)

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

352/521, 3,801 yards, 22 TD, 13 INT

129 rushing yards

Coming from the pro football factory at Alabama, Mac Jones has flashed brilliance at times, like when he was on pace to break the rookie completion percentage record , held by Dak Prescott , which is 67.76%, Jones fell just shy at 67.6% , but it’s still an impressive mark.

The Mac Attack did a much better job of taking care of the football than his fellow rookie starters in Jacksonville and New York while leading the Patriots back to the postseason. He was by far the best first-year starting quarterback in football in 2021. While he was in a fierce battle with Chase for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jones looks primed to come up short.

5. Kyle Pitts, tight end, Atlanta Falcons (Last week: 4)

Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

68 receptions, 1,026 receiving yards, 1 TD

Looking every bit as advertised coming out of college, Kyle Pitts is the only rookie tight end in NFL history to have 60+ receptions to go along with 900+ receiving yards in a single season. He fell 51 yards away from passing Mike Ditka for the most receiving yards as a rookie tight end. But he did join Ditka as just the second tight end to ever have a 1,000-yard season in his first year. Still, only one touchdown for the 6-foot-6 monster is a crime. Expect a lot more touchdowns in his second season, becoming a top fantasy pick, but it’s too late to call him a sleeper.

4. Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Miami Dolphins (Last week: 3)

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

104 receptions, 1,015 yards, 6 TD

Two rushes, 3 yards, 1 TD

Ever since Tua Tagovailoa returned to the field, Jaylen Waddle began making a late push for NFL Rookie of the Year thanks to a 321-yard stretch from Weeks 12-16. Waddle’s 104 receptions give him the new rookie record for most catches in a player’s first season, surpassing just Anquan Boldin’s previous mark. The Dolphins have a new No. 1 receiver, we’ll just have to see if Tagovailoa or someone else is the primary beneficiary next season.

Related: 2021 NFL Power Rankings – Green Bay Packers on top entering playoffs, reviews for all 32 teams

3. Najee Harris, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers (Last week: 7)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

307 rushes, 1,200 rushing yards, 7 TD

74 receptions, 467 receiving yards, 3 TD

The 188-yard performance in Week 17 is what we’ve been waiting to see from Najee Harris. As the workhorse of this rushing attack, Najee surpassed Franco Harris for the most rushing yards for a Steelers rookie. While the Steelers’ offensive line often let him down this season, we didn’t see much burst with his longest rush being just 37 yards. With that said, Harris is fun to watch. If the 6-foot-2, 230-pound back can keep making grown men look like they’re playing youth football , he’ll be fine in the big leagues. The Steelers will look much different next season, let’s just hope they start by building up the trenches.

Click here for Sportsnaut’s Pittsburgh Steelers season outlook

2. Micah Parsons, linebacker, Dallas Cowboys (Last week: 2)

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

84 tackles, 13 sacks, 20 TFL, 3 FF, 3 PD

Linebacker Micah Parsons not only excels flying around the field chasing down tacklers, he also flourishes as a pass-rusher. His speed and instincts have helped him rack up 20 tackles for loss, good for the third-most among all defenders this season. Parsons faces no true competition to win NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award, but he no longer has an outside chance at Defensive Player of the Year after missing Week 18. Still, few expected the instant impact Parsons made on the entire Cowboys defense.

Related: NFL defense rankings – Best defenses in NFL playoffs

1. Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, Cincinnati Bengals (Last week: 1)

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

81 receptions, 1,455 receiving yards, 13 TD

Seven rushes, 21 rushing yards

It didn’t take Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase long to carry over success from their LSU days. Chase had more receiving yards through his first seven games than any other player in NFL history, and the Cincinnati Bengals made the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

While Chase hit a bit of a rookie wall from Weeks 8-15, the former Tiger broke out for a record-breaking 266-yard effort against the Chiefs in Week 17 to put him back in the driver’s seat for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The race for the NFL Rookie of the Year award after what’s been a tumultuous year with Mac Jones and Chase battling in the latter half of the season is over. Hand the trophy to Chase, he definitely earned it.

While Rashawn Slater and Creed Humphrey were awesome rookies for the Chargers and Chiefs, an offensive lineman has never won Rookie of the Year and that won’t change in a season where Chase broke several records for a first-year player.

Click here to see which rookies will play in the postseason in our 2021 NFL playoff predictions

Revisiting the 2020 NFL Rookie of the Year

The players from the 2020 NFL Draft class surpassed all expectations. Justin Jefferson and Justin Herbert broke rookie records. Joe Burrow gave Cincinnati Bengals fans hope until he suffered an unfortunate injury.

Chase Young became almost an instant force on the defensive line for the Washington Football Team . Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs both started all 16 regular-season games to win Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers .

It was an incredible display of talent from an incoming group of players who had no idea what to expect with their first foray into the league, despite having fewer reps than their fellow rookies before them.

Of course, Justin Herbert went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award and Chase Young won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award with their dominant performances. Young was a popular early pick for the trophy, but Herbert was not as he entered the season as a backup.

Will there be an early runaway for NFL Rookie of the Year in 2021? Or will we have a sleeper candidate like Justin Herbert who reigns supreme? We can’t wait to find out.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads: