ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after it appears that an elderly Roseville couple was followed home from a store and robbed. Roseville police say the couple had just gotten home from shopping at a store early Thursday afternoon and were pulling into their garage when another vehicle pulled into their driveway, right behind them. Two men then got out and forcefully robbed the couple, police say. “I’m the type of person where I care about [it], even like if that happened to a random couple that still upsets me. That’s messed up so something needs to be done,” said Madison Morton, a...