Indian Gaming Firm Develops Gaming App To Tackle Hunger

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUMBAI, India — Dropledge, an Indian online platform that gamifies social challenges, wants to defeat hunger in the country with the help of games. The platform has developed Food DriveZ, a gaming app available on both iOS and Android that donates food after users complete certain challenges in the game.

