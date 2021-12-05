ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

30 out-of-this-world NASA photos that will take your breath away

By Deborah Brosseau
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mxLyY_0asrD5jP00
NASA

30 breathtaking images from NASA's public library

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in 2017 opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 30 of the most breathtaking images, curated here with further information about the captured scenes.

NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958 , as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. In just 11 years, NASA in 1969 landed the first human on the moon. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched , unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together.

The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays.

Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station , the largest structure humans have put into space. Two hundred thirty people from 18 countries have lived there since 2000, conducting experiments and documenting life in space.

Achievements like these make up the substance of the NASA Image and Video Library, featuring the best of the agency’s work in aeronautics, astrophysics, Earth science, human spaceflight, and more. Keep reading to see 30 of these stunning images.

You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vs1o_0asrD5jP00
NASA

The moon from Apollo 11

On July 20, 1969, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin Aldrin made history by landing on the moon while pilot Michael Collins remained in lunar orbit. While returning home on July 21, the crew captured this picture of the full moon. Earth’s only natural satellite, it circles us from an average distance of 238,900 miles away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yP5eC_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Earth from the International Space Station

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station shot a picture of Earth from 250 miles over Australia. Airglow—the orange hue—comprises diffuse bands of light created by atoms colliding in the atmosphere near the interface of Earth and space. Studying airglow is helping scientists to understand the connections between Earth weather and space weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyeNw_0asrD5jP00
NASA/Joshua Stevens

Hurricanes on Earth

Several large hurricanes were brewing in the Atlantic Ocean in September 2017. By assembling several images taken in one day by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, NASA could provide a vibrant look at this weather pattern. Views like this help communities make decisions about disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ruAn_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Shuttle space walk

In 2006, NASA astronaut Robert L. Curbeam Jr. and European Space Agency astronaut Christer Fuglesang continued construction on the International Space Station (ISS). Below them lie New Zealand and Cook Strait in the Pacific Ocean. The ISS must be maintained and repaired regularly so that its inhabitants can complete missions and experiments through at least 2024.

NASA

Shuttle in silhouette

An ISS crewmember captured a picture of the space shuttle Endeavour as it neared docking in February 2010. It was Endeavour’s 10 th flight to the ISS with the mission of delivering Tranquility (a berthing, life support, and exercise module) and Cupola (a robotics work station).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQDzE_0asrD5jP00
NASA/SDO

Eruption on the sun

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory documented a dramatic solar event on March 2, 2012. This explosion, appearing on the right side of the sun in the photograph, is called a “prominence eruption.” The prominence is made up of plasma—matter in an ultra-high-energy state even more volatile than gas—and can loop thousands of miles into space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFW24_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Raikoke volcano eruption

Raikoke Volcano sits on the remote Kuril Islands in the Pacific Ocean. On June 22, 2019, an ISS crew member captured an image of the volcanic plume of Raikoke’s first eruption in almost one hundred years. NASA satellites tracked the plume for activity that might affect aviation and climate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9uGX_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Rover selfie

The Curiosity Mars rover provided a selfie as part of its 1,065 th day of work on Aug. 5, 2015. A combination of multiple images taken by its Hand Lens Imager, the picture shows Curiosity on a rock called “Buckskin” on Mount Sharp. The mission to drill into Buckskin and collect a sample for analysis yielded the discovery of silica, which may show that liquid water once existed on Mars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0avG_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Cargo craft docks

The unmanned Cygnus cargo craft—the SS John Young—was photographed attaching itself to the International Space Station in November 2018 with a delivery of 7,400 pounds of supplies. The spacecraft was named after John Young, NASA’s longest-serving astronaut, who was an integral part of missions to the moon and the space shuttle program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNxOX_0asrD5jP00
NASA

John Young on the moon

As part of the first extravehicular activity of its mission, Apollo 16 commander John W. Young jumps off the lunar surface while saluting the American flag in April 1972. Apollo 16 spent more than 20 hours on the surface, drove 16.6 miles in the lunar rover, and returned with 210 pounds of samples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2yYS_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Canadian aurora

The snowy Quebec landscape is illuminated by the stars, the moon, and the aurora borealis in this picture from February 2012. Taken from the ISS, the image also shows airglow along the horizon. The Manicouagan Crater, seen in the lower right, was created by an asteroid impact approximately 214 million years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwZ8q_0asrD5jP00
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ.of Ariz.

Helix Nebula

Launched in 2003, the NASA Spitzer Space Telescope is orbiting 353 miles above Earth. In 2007, it took an infrared image of the Helix nebula (sometimes referred to as the "Eye of God"). This nebula is in the constellation of Aquarius, 650 light-years away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nybeq_0asrD5jP00
NASA Earth Observatory

The cracking Brunt Ice Shelf

In January 2019, NASA captured an image of Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf as it neared a substantial break that will release an iceberg twice the size of New York City. The crack, at the top right of the image, is called the “Halloween crack,” as it first appeared in October 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BQ2i_0asrD5jP00
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

Cassini’s capture of Saturn

Cassini was in space for 20 years on a mission to explore Saturn and its rings and moons. In 2016, it took several images with a wide-angle camera which were combined to create one full depiction of the planet. Cassini completed its work, having delivered images and science results, by plunging into Saturn’s atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yABok_0asrD5jP00
NASA

The heart of Madagascar

A 2018 photograph of the heart of Madagascar shows great landscape changes in the region as captured from the ISS by NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold. The world’s fourth-largest island is experiencing the decimation of rainforests because of the demand for its unique resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKlg0_0asrD5jP00
NASA

The last landing

In 2011, the 30-year space shuttle program ended as Atlantis touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. With five shuttles ad 355 space flyers, the program completed 135 missions. Today, Atlantis is on display at the Kennedy Space Center Visitors’ Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EP03N_0asrD5jP00
ESA/NASA–A. Gerst

The eye of the hurricane

The International Space Station captured the eye of a Category 4 hurricane in September 2018. Moving across the Atlantic toward the Carolinas, the hurricane’s winds were clocked at 130 miles per hour. Florence reached landfall on Sept. 14 with a record-breaking storm surge and rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9xOu_0asrD5jP00
NASA

International Space Station

During their separation on July 19, 2011, space shuttle Atlantis took this photograph of the International Space Station. Russian cosmonauts Andrei Borisenko, Sergei Volkov, and Alexander Samokutyayev, Japan Aerospace Exploration astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and NASA astronauts Mike Fossum and Ron Garan were all aboard the ISS. The shuttle astronauts were Chris Ferguson, Doug Hurley, Sandy Magnus, and Rex Walheim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbTpP_0asrD5jP00
NASA/U. S. Geological Survey/Norman Kuring/Kathryn Hansen

Watercolor of the sea

Taken from observational satellite Landsat-8 in June 2018, this image of the Chukchi Sea illuminates colorful blooms of phytoplankton. Cool nutrient-rich water from the Bering Sea meet warm, less-salty Alaskan coastal water to create these patterns. The blooms can be seen even through deep Arctic ice cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5zvQ_0asrD5jP00
NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Kevin M. Gill

The Great Red Spot of Jupiter

During a close pass of Jupiter in February 2019, NASA’s Juno spacecraft captured the gas giant planet and its Great Red Spot, which is the site of a massive storm on the planet’s surface. This view was created by citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill by compiling multiple images and data from the JunoCam. Juno was launched in 2011 and reached Jupiter in 2016. Its sole mission is to explore, study, and map the planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2upmBi_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Monument Valley

In the Navajo Tribal Park on the border of Arizona and Utah, Monument Valley is one of the most recognizable areas of the American West. Red-rock formations and sandstone towers rise hundreds of feet above its sandy floor. The Operational Land Imager on Landsat-8 captured the elevation differences of the Valley in November 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XMOw_0asrD5jP00
NASA/ESA/Alexander Gerst

Flying through an aurora

Flying 200 miles above Earth has given the crew members on the International Space Station the opportunity to document the changes and events on their home planet from the Station’s unique perspective. In August 2014, the ISS flew through a green aurora. An aurora is observed when charged electrons from solar wind interact with Earth’s atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jko7T_0asrD5jP00
NASA/ESA/Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)

Pillars of Creation

The Pillars of Creation are part of the Eagle Nebula, approximately 5,700 light years from Earth. This composite image uses data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Hubble Space Telescope. The Pillars area of the nebula is an active star-forming region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30tZ4g_0asrD5jP00
NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Total eclipse of the sun

The total solar eclipse of the sun on Aug. 21, 2017, offered a rare opportunity for NASA to collect data on the Earth-sun connection. Its long, uninterrupted path over land, starting at the Oregon coast where this image was captured, provided more time for scientists to study the sun's corona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlj7d_0asrD5jP00
NASA

Untethered in space

In 1984, Mission Specialist Bruce McCandless II took the historic first untethered spacewalk. Floating a few meters away from Space Shuttle Challenger, he spent four hours in the Manned Maneuvering Unit (MMU). McCandless logged more than 300 hours in space during his long career with NASA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eNQVn_0asrD5jP00
NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

Marbled Pluto

Pluto’s color variations were captured by NASA’s New Horizons space probe in 2015. The enhanced image shows the marbling effect of the dwarf planet’s diverse landforms. Pluto has mountains and plains with blue skies as well as ice and red snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myrNc_0asrD5jP00
NASA/ESA/Thomas Pesquet

The wild river

Captured by European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet in 2017, this image shows the 1,400-mile Dnieper River in snowy, icy February. The river runs from Russia to the Black Sea. The International Space Station orbits Earth 16 times each day and is keeping a visual record of our ever-changing planet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nXDM3_0asrD5jP00
NASA/ESA/D. Coe/J. Anderson/R. van der Marel(STScI)

Supermassive black hole

This computer-simulated image shows a supermassive black hole, weighing 17 billion suns, discovered in a sparsely populated area of the universe with the NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the Gemini Telescope in Hawaii. Black holes were previously believed to be located in very large galaxies in densely populated clusters. The black region in the center is the event horizon, where no light can escape from the black hole’s powerful gravity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J65e2_0asrD5jP00
NASA

The space selfie

During a spacewalk to do maintenance on the International Space Station in March 2019, astronaut Nick Hague took a selfie. Documenting his first spacewalk, Hague was 250 miles above Earth. It wasn’t the first space selfie, though. Buzz Aldrin claimed that achievement during his moon walk in 1969.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45KZmI_0asrD5jP00
NASA/Jude Guidry

An SLS test article

NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) is a powerful rocket system designed to enable exploration far into the solar system. The rocket is intended to send Artemis 1, and the first woman lunar explorer, to the moon by 2024.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Daughter of first American astronaut to launch on Blue Origin flight

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is set to blast its third private crew to space on Saturday, this time including the daughter of the first American astronaut. The spaceflight will last roughly 11 minutes, launching from the company's base in Texas and soaring to just beyond the internationally-recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high. The six-member crew will unbuckle and enjoy a few minutes' weightlessness before the spaceship returns to Earth for a gentle parachute landing in the desert. The launch date was pushed back because of high winds, but is now set for 8:45 am local time (1445 GMT) on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
actionnewsjax.com

Photos: SpaceX launches NASA IXPE telescope

Photos: SpaceX launches NASA IXPE telescope A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft onboard from Launch Complex 39A on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The IXPE spacecraft is the first satellite dedicated to measuring the polarization of X-rays from a variety of cosmic sources, such as black holes and neutron stars. (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
kslnewsradio.com

For science, two Utah teachers take a trip out of this world

SALT LAKE CITY — To see their students succeed, some teachers will move heaven and earth. Two educators from Utah’s Canyons School District — Clief Castleton from Hillcrest High and Milo Maughan from Corner Canyon High — were selected to attend a prestigious astrophysics teacher-training program that includes a flight into the stratosphere.
UTAH STATE
AFP

Five things to know about the James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful space observatory ever built, is finally set for launch in late December after decades of waiting. An engineering marvel, it will help answer fundamental questions about the Universe, peering back in time 13 billion years. Here are five things to know.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Furukawa
theintelligencer.com

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nearby star is spewing ominous fireworks – and scientists say they are a warning to Earth

A star lightyears from Earth has been spotted spewing out ominous fireworks – and scientists say it should serve as a warning to humanity.The star, known as EK Draconis, is younger than our Sun but similar in size. Researchers watched as it ejected a blast of energy and charged particles that were far more powerful than has ever been seen coming from our Sun.But the new study suggests that such powerful blasts could be possible from our Sun.Such coronal mass ejections or solar storms happen regularly from our Sun. It shoots out clouds of hot particles that then hurtle through space...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#European Space Agency#Space Shuttle#Skylab#American#Soviet#Columbia
Space.com

SpaceX will launch a new X-ray space telescope for NASA Thursday. Here's how to watch live.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX will launch a new space observatory for NASA overnight and you can watch the action live online. The private spaceflight company will launch the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) on one of its previously flown Falcon 9 rockets. The frequent flier is scheduled to blast off at 1:00 a.m. EST (0600 GMT) from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center here in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IFLScience

NASA Forgives Jeff Bezos, Chooses Blue Origin To Design New Space Stations

NASA's plans to develop next-generation commercial space stations by the end of the decade have taken another step forward, as it has awarded three companies with lucrative contracts to design the International Space Station's (ISS) successors. Surprisingly to some, one of those companies is Blue Origin, generally assumed not to be in NASA's good books after a tumultuous year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

China is investigating a 'mysterious hut' on the far side of the moon

China's Yutu 2 rover has spotted what Chinese researchers are calling a "mysterious hut" on the far side of the moon. The rover, whose name means "jade rabbit" in Mandarin, recorded a blurry image of the cube-shaped object as the rover made its way across the moon's Von Kármán crater. Looking to the north on Oct. 29, the mission's 36th lunar day, the rover spotted the "mysterious hut" around 260 feet (80 meters) away, the China National Space Administration outreach program Our Space posted on the Chinese social network Weixin on Dec. 3.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
UPI News

NASA: Hubble telescope regains full capability

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Hubble Space Telescope has returned to full operation after more than a month of interruptions due to communication trouble with the orbiting observatory, NASA said Tuesday. The historic space telescope, which has revealed startling images of stars, galaxies and other space objects since 1990, sent...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy