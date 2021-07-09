Open House for Upcoming Partial Bridge Replacement Project;

The Ohio Department of Transportation and City of Hudson will be holding an open house public meeting about the partial bridge replacement project on S. Main Street just south of Yours Truly. The open house will be held at the Barlow Community Center on July 14th, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. At the meeting, staff from ODOT, the project design consultant, and City will discuss the project and answer questions from interested property owners and residents.