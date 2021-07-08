Soccer Season Thoughts

0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic. Coach Hale reviews players on Facebook occasionally. His latest subject is Brooke Roberts, a Texas F/MF, who he says has great feet and is an excellent dribbler. It is very hopeful, for me, that those quick feet lead to a midfield that dribbles the ball when attacking rather than constantly going over the top. Ten new players with four F/MF' will hopefully strengthen that portion of the attack; one can always hope. It is noted that not only is softball steadily pulling players out of California but now soccer has tapped that market. Going to be a fun and interesting season.