Mahaiwe Remembers Its Founder
Lola was the kind of person whose absence is unimaginable. She hummed with liveliness, intelligence, and genuine interest in the people and world around her. Creative by nature, she lent her energies to making the world a richer, more connected place. We would not have the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center without Lola's founding vision and roll-up-your sleeves hard work. And although the Mahaiwe's restoration and growth was among her proudest triumphs, it was one of a long list encompassing family, friends, community, and the arts.www.berkshirefinearts.com
