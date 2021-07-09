Navigate UW research resources with new Researcher Toolkit

The Researcher Toolkit is designed to help UW–Madison faculty, staff and student researchers navigate the local research resources available to assist them with each phase of their research project, from planning to publishing and close-out. To do this, the toolkit aggregates and organizes our local campus research support resources in order to make it easier to discover and access the help that researchers need. The Researcher Toolkit was formerly the Research Project Resource Guide (RPRG) and is a joint project between WID, the Data Science Hub, the UW–Madison Libraries, and DoIT.