Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Navigate UW research resources with new Researcher Toolkit

wisc.edu
 11 days ago

The Researcher Toolkit is designed to help UW–Madison faculty, staff and student researchers navigate the local research resources available to assist them with each phase of their research project, from planning to publishing and close-out. To do this, the toolkit aggregates and organizes our local campus research support resources in order to make it easier to discover and access the help that researchers need. The Researcher Toolkit was formerly the Research Project Resource Guide (RPRG) and is a joint project between WID, the Data Science Hub, the UW–Madison Libraries, and DoIT.

ecals.cals.wisc.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Data Science#Aggregates#Lifecycle#Uw#Rprg#Wid#The Data Science Hub#Madison Libraries#Em Craft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
ScienceRutgers

Rutgers Opens New Brain Imaging Research Center

Part of the university’s Brain Health Institute, the Rutgers Center for Advanced Human Brain Imaging Research will make it possible for researchers to develop novel therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders, including addiction, schizophrenia, anxiety, depression, autism, brain injury, stroke and Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences...
Aerospace & DefenseWyoming Tribune Eagle

UW tardigrade research to begin on International Space Station

LARAMIE – Tiny creatures from University of Wyoming laboratories hitched a ride in a freezer on SpaceX CRS-22 and were delivered to the International Space Station, where they await to show off their strength, according to a UW news release. Tardigrades or “water bears” have been the subject of study...
ScienceEurekAlert

New research at ESMT Berlin shows potential variance in academic research

The research seeks to understand what drives decisions in data analyses and the process through which academics test a hypothesis by comparing the analyses of different researchers who tested the same hypotheses on the same dataset. Analysts reported radically different analyses and dispersed empirical outcomes, including, in some cases, significant effects in opposite directions from each other. Decisions about variable operationalizations explained the lack of consistency in results beyond statistical choices (i.e., which analysis or covariates to use).
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

Research makes new breakthrough in tissue engineering

Birmingham [UK], July 5 (ANI): During a new study, researchers demonstrated the viability of 3D-printed tissue scaffolds that harmlessly degrade while promoting tissue regeneration following implantation. The findings of the study were published in Nature Communications. The scaffolds showed highly promising tissue-healing performance, including the ability to support cell migration,...
Museumscase.edu

“Classical Archaeology: New Research on the Ancient Mediterranean”

The Siegal Lifelong Learning Program, in partnership with the Baker-Nord Center for the Humanities and Cleveland Archaeological Society, will offer a remote series featuring renowned classical archaeologists sharing their research, museum work and field work. The series, titled “Classical Archaeology: New Research on the Ancient Mediterranean,” will be held on Wednesdays from July 14 to Aug. 11. Each session will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. ET. These lectures will not be recorded.
Public HealthThe Daily

UW researchers find COVID-19 diagnoses made by artificial intelligence unreliable

A UW Allen School team recently published an article in Nature Machine Intelligence finding models predicting COVID-19 diagnosis from X-rays are relying on shortcuts. Several research groups have developed artificial intelligence (AI) models to diagnose COVID-19 based on chest radiography, with the intention of increasing COVID-19 testing accessibility. When UW...
Career Development & Adviceupenn.edu

Wharton researcher gives practical lessons for new managers

A guide for new managers, and especially those in fast-growing or startup organizations, the new book, “Bringing Up the Boss: Practical Lessons for New Managers,” shares skills, along with research, data, anecdotes, and how-to-exercises to help employees become expert managers. Written by Rachel Pacheco, a management instructor at the Wharton...
Computersbubblelife.com

New Research Center Focuses on Semiconductor Security

Just as computer networks can be susceptible to cyberattacks, semiconductor chips also can be vulnerable to tampering in ways that could compromise the safety of cars, airplanes, electric grids, defense systems — any of the growing number of technologies that depend on these tiny electronic components. To address this risk,...
Mississippi Statemsstate.edu

Undergraduate research

Twenty-six undergraduate students from across the country are spending the summer at Mississippi State to gain hands-on research experiences under the supervision of MSU's world-class faculty. Ian Johnson is a Summer Research Experiences for Undergraduates (REU) participant working under the direction of Santanu Kundu, associate professor and Southern Ionics Chair in the Swalm School of Chemical Engineering. Johnson is among researchers using an electrospinning mechanism to obtain micron fibers to develop potential applications in flexible LEDs, smart fabrics and more. Student researchers in this laboratory employ chemistry, physics and engineering concepts in their work, which also benefits from interdisciplinary collaboration among faculty.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

New Research-Backed Clinical AI Platform Launches

Bayesian Health, an AI and machine learning platform, launched Monday with an accompanying study revealing faster recognition and treatment times for patients. — A new clinical AI platform launched Monday with the goal of helping "physicians make the best care decisions, faster." Bayesian Health launched alongside an adoption and utilization...
Scienceuwlax.edu

Resilient researchers

A pair of UW-La Crosse biochemistry students didn’t let COVID-19 stand in the way of their research. Cullen Schull and Nico Lang, who each graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry in May, had spent the past couple years researching “greener” routes of synthesis for high-purity curcumin, a powdery orange chemical produced by certain plants. Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, has been used as a cooking ingredient and alternative medicine for centuries but also has numerous biological applications as a “wonder drug.”
Public HealthCBS 46

New research shows harm for students breathing in masks

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new study of COVID face masks in classrooms adds more energy to a struggle for school systems across Georgia. To mask or not?. The study shows a specific risk for young children from carbon dioxide. The threat of harm from masks has lighted up the internet...
Agriculturewisconsin.edu

Robotic milkers bring new opportunities for research, outreach, and education at UW-Platteville

University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Pioneer Farm is now home to two new state-of-the-art robotic milkers, enabling more opportunities for research and engagement across campus and the tri-state region. Funded through the Dairy Innovation Hub, the two Lely A5 Astronaut robotic milkers were installed earlier this month and introduced to the nearly 200-cow herd at Pioneer Farm this week. UW-Platteville is currently the only UW System school to operate robotic milkers.
Danville, KYCentre College News & Events

Collaborative summer research examines, promotes STEM resources at Centre

Throughout this summer, a group of five Centre students have been hard at work evaluating the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs at the College to find ways in which they can help their classmates solidify a foundational knowledge for common pre-requisite classes, such as math, physics and chemistry.
Personal Financesouthernminn.com

Researchers launch toolkit to help adults protect their money as they age

Researchers from the University of Minnesota and Stanford Center on Longevity recently released the Thinking Ahead Roadmap, a comprehensive toolkit funded by AARP that guides people to select someone they trust to help manage their money if financial decisions become too difficult in the future. “Problems with financial decision-making can...
Coding & Programmingcase.edu

Computer researcher wins NSF CAREER award

Xusheng Xiao focuses on intersection of software engineering and computer data security. Case Western Reserve University data scientist Xusheng Xiao will use a National Science Foundation (NSF) CAREER award to investigate how computer and mobile-device apps may use consumers’ sensitive personal data—and then leverage that knowledge to detect abnormal behaviors from hackers.
CancerChippewa Herald

Stout mentored research focuses on cancer, alternative ethanol resources

Skål. Prost. Salud. Cheers. A toast to health. Six applied biochemistry and molecular biology students at University of Wisconsin-Stout recently helped to advance two projects using brewer’s yeast as a model organism in cancer research and as an ethanol source. Ben Bryans, Eau Claire; Brian Matthews, Boscobel; Joshua Rusnak, Minneapolis;...

Comments / 0

Community Policy