Call For Outside Agency Funding Requests City of Enumclaw 2022 Budget
The City of Enumclaw is now accepting 2022 Budget requests from agencies that provide services to Enumclaw residents. Please submit a request by completing the 2022 Funding Request Application pertained to your agency (listed below). Return the application to Maureen Burwell, City Clerk, at 1339 Griffin Avenue, Enumclaw, WA 98022, or e-mail to mburwell@ci.enumclaw.wa.us. by Tuesday, August 10, 5:00 p.m. If you have any questions, please contact Maureen by e-mail or at 360-615-5608.www.cityofenumclaw.net
