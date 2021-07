COVINA - Crashing into a fence and disabling his vehicle did not stop a hit and run suspect from fleeing police until officers had to stop him July 8. The suspect, a parolee-at-large, crashed into a fence at East Italia Street and Prospero Drive around 6:22 p.m. Officers located him and pursued the driver when he refused to stop, according to Lt. Tony Zavala of the Covina Police Department.