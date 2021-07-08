Cancel
Nine Campbell Law alumni appointed to lead NCAJ

campbell.edu
 12 days ago

RALEIGH — Nine Campbell Law School alumni have been appointed to serve in leadership positions for the North Carolina Advocates for Justice (NCAJ) 2020-2021 term. The NCAJ is a nonpartisan association of legal professionals dedicated to empowering a strong community of trial lawyers by protecting people, preventing injustice and promoting fairness.

news.campbell.edu

