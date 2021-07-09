(Published in The Norman Trans...

NO. PB-2011-190 NOTICE RESETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP. Notice is hereby given that LESLIE SHANNON SMITH-HADDAD, the Petitioner in this matter, having filed in this Court an Order Resetting the Hearing on Final Report and Final Account, Petition for Order Allowing Final Report and Final Account and Final Decree of Distribution and Discharge, the hearing on the same, which will include various matters requested therein to be taken into consideration by the Court, which was originally set for June 24, 2021, at 9:00 o’clock A.M.has been reset by the Judge of said Court for the 22nd day of July, 2021, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. in the Courtroom of said Court in the County Court House in Norman, Oklahoma and all persons interested in said estate may appear and contest the same.