Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 11 days ago

NO. PB-2011-190 NOTICE RESETTING HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP. Notice is hereby given that LESLIE SHANNON SMITH-HADDAD, the Petitioner in this matter, having filed in this Court an Order Resetting the Hearing on Final Report and Final Account, Petition for Order Allowing Final Report and Final Account and Final Decree of Distribution and Discharge, the hearing on the same, which will include various matters requested therein to be taken into consideration by the Court, which was originally set for June 24, 2021, at 9:00 o’clock A.M.has been reset by the Judge of said Court for the 22nd day of July, 2021, at 9:00 o’clock A.M. in the Courtroom of said Court in the County Court House in Norman, Oklahoma and all persons interested in said estate may appear and contest the same.

marketplace.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cleveland County, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Cleveland, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Cleveland County, OK
Government
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Court#The County Court House#Postedjuly#The Norman Transcript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy