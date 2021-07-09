(Published in the Norman Trans...

Pursuant to the Oklahoma Self-Service Storage Facility Lien Act, notice is hereby given that Pacific Investment Group, LLC, d/b/a Sunshine Self Storage at 429 E. Robinson, Norman, OK 73071; will sell at public auction the personal property in the below-listed occupants' leased unit(s) to satisfy the owner's lien. The personal property stored therein by the following occupants may include but is not limited to general household, office and personal items, furniture, boxes, clothes, and appliances. The unit(s) will be sold at public auction through online auction services of www.storagetreasures.com with bids opening on July 29, 2021, at 4:00 PM and closing at 5:00 pm on August 10,2021.