Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Daniel Camarena’s brother goes wild after Padres grand slam

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a hit one family will talk about for years to come. Padres rookie Daniel Camarena became the first relief pitcher to hit a grand slam since Pittsburgh’s Don Robinson on Sept. 12, 1985 when he launched Nationals ace Max Scherzer’s pitch into right field Thursday night. The 28-year-old was the first Padres player to have a grand slam for their first career hit, and he’s the second pitcher ever whose first hit was a grand slam.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Grand Slam#San Diego#Little League#Bally Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Padres pitcher's brother went crazy during grand slam off Scherzer

What San Diego Padres rookie reliever Daniel Camarena did on Thursday night was something that not even a movie script could accurately depict. Called up earlier in the day, Camarena stepped to the plate in the fourth inning with the bases loaded and two outs. He promptly delivered the first hit of his career -- a grand slam to cut the Nationals lead to 8-6. It was a major moment that helped the Padres rally from an 8-0 deficit to win 9-8.
MLBaudacy.com

Daniel Camarena "It took me a while to go to sleep."

San Diego Padres Daniel Camarena joined the John Kentera Show to talk about hitting a grand slam against Max Scherzer for his first career MLB hit. Camarena talks about how close his family is and how baseball was a way to bond with his brothers. He also goes on to talk about the sacrifices his parents made to make his dream a reality, and how tough it was when his father passed away in 2019.
MLBwmleader.com

Rookie reliever’s grand slam leads Padres to comeback win

SAN DIEGO — Welcome home to Slam Diego, Daniel Camarena. The rookie reliever hit a stunning grand slam off Washington ace Max Scherzer and his hometown San Diego Padres overcame an eight-run deficit, finally beating the Nationals 9-8 Thursday night on Trent Grisham’s RBI single in the ninth inning. The...
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Daniel Camarena: I Don’t Even Know How I Hit That

San Diego Padres P Daniel Camarena joins Dan Beyer & Mike Harmon on The Doug Gottlieb Show. He talks about hitting a grand slam HR off of Max Scherzer last night in his first Major League at bat, saying he wasn’t thinking about hitting at all. He just wants to help the Padres from the mound and any way he can but he’ll take that Big Fly anytime.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Daniel Camarena: Shines with bat in relief outing

Camarena pitched two innings against Washington on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two. He also hit a grand slam in his lone plate appearance. Starter Yu Darvish uncharacteristically struggled and was pulled after three innings due to back/hip tightness, giving Camarena an opportunity to pitch with San Diego down by six runs. The deficit grew to eight after Camarena allowed a two-run homer to Trea Turner in the fourth inning, but the reliever made up for the mistake by clubbing a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the bottom of the frame. According to the Padres' official Twitter account, Camarena became the second pitcher in major-league history -- and the first since 1898 -- to smack a grand slam for his first big-league hit. The big moment probably won't impact Camarena's role in the bullpen or long-term place on the club, but it was the biggest hit in what turned into an epic Padres comeback.
MLBESPN

Scherzer expected to start for Washington against San Diego

LINE: Nationals -107, Padres -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Diego will play on Sunday. The Nationals are 24-23 in home games in 2020. The Washington pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.3. The Padres have...
MLBPosted by
InsideHook

Rookie Relief Pitcher Daniel Camarena Hits Most Shocking Grand Slam of MLB Season

Slam Diego welcomed an unexpected resident on Thursday as the Padres overcame an eight-run deficit in an eventual 9-8 win over the visiting Washington Nationals. Daniel Camarena, a rookie relief pitcher who was forced into action in the fourth inning after All-Star starter Yu Darvish exited the game when his left hip tightened up, came up to bat with the bases loaded and two outs with the Padres trailing 8-2.
MLBPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Padres Relief Pitcher Shockingly Hits Towering Grand Slam Off Max Scherzer

The San Diego Padres battled back from an eight-run deficit to beat the Washington Nationals 9-8 with a walk-off hit by Trent Grisham in the ninth inning. After the game, nobody was talking about Grisham's single; they were talking about the improbable grand slam by Padres rookie relief pitcher Daniel Camarena. He entered the game in the fourth inning after Padres starter Yu Darvish gave up six runs. Camarena surrendered two more runs, leaving the Padres trailing 8-0 going into the bottom of the fourth.
MLBFOX Sports

San Diego Padres reliever stuns MLB world with grand slam in first at-bat

Dan Camarena probably didn't have grand designs when he stepped into the batter's box against Max Scherzer on Thursday. The San Diego Padres journeyman reliever had been called up from Triple-A El Paso earlier in the day and forced to enter the game in the fourth inning after the Washington Nationals roughed up starter Yu Darvish for six runs in three innings.
MLBmymotherlode.com

Corbin expected to start for the Nationals against the Padres

San Diego Padres (54-40, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (42-48, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (3-3, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-7, 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +113, Padres -130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
MLBSFGate

San Diego-Washington Runs

Padres first. Tommy Pham walks. Fernando Tatis Jr. singles to right field. Tommy Pham to second. Jake Cronenworth singles to left field. Fernando Tatis Jr. to third. Tommy Pham scores. Manny Machado out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Trea Turner. Jake Cronenworth to second. Fernando Tatis Jr. scores. Wil Myers walks. Trent Grisham grounds out to second base. Wil Myers out at second.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Alcides Escobar's walk-off RBI lifts Nationals over Padres

Alcides Escobar drove home Tres Barrera with a one-out single to center off Padres closer Mark Melancon with one out in the ninth Sunday afternoon to give the Washington Nationals an 8-7 win over visiting San Diego. The Nationals salvaged a win in the finale of a three-game series marred...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tommy Pham (knee) leading off for Padres against Atlanta

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham (knee) is in the leadoff spot for Monday's series opener against left-hander Kyle Muller and the Atlanta Braves. Pham was lifted early on Sunday after running into the outfield wall, but he's apparently good to go. He is in his usual spot atop the order against a southpaw and Trent Grisham is hitting seventh.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets teammates and others around MLB react to Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby victory

What Mets could offer Cubs for Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel trade? | Rumors and Rumblings | Baseball Night in NY. On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area’s professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the “go-to” digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy