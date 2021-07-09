Gibson Road Reconstruction Project Beginning Soon
The project to reconstruct Gibson Road from County Road 98 to East Street will begin the week of Monday, July 19. Traffic control may result in travel delays. The project will take place over two construction seasons and is expected to be completed in late 2022. This year's work will mainly include private utility relocations (which began earlier this summer), minor storm drain improvement, concrete sidewalks, accessible ramp replacements, and traffic signal improvements.www.cityofwoodland.org
