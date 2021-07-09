Cancel
Here's Why Zendaya Says She's So "Grateful" For Her Spider-Man Experience

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZendaya's time on Spider-Man has been incredibly "special," she said in an interview with Daily Pop's Victor Cruz. The Emmy winner, who has been playing Mj since she was 19 years old, reflected on her experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home (out Dec. 17) during a recent episode of Daily Pop, which airs on E! next week. "We were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience," Zendaya shared, explaining that the Marvel films have been a consistent part of her life for the past five years. "It's pretty special to have grown up all together," she said of her...

Zendaya
Victor Cruz
