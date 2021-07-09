Sharon Stone Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She's Dating 25-Year-Old Rapper Rmr
Sharon Stone is laughing off rumors that she and 25-year-old rapper Rmr are dating. On Friday, July 9, the Basic Instinct actress was out with her 21-year-old son Roan for a bit of shopping when they encountered a group of paparazzi who asked the question on everyone's mind: Is she dating the Atlanta-based artist? In a video published by TMZ, it became painfully obvious the answer is no when Sharon and Roan begin laughing hysterically. Sharon denied any romantic involvement with the artist, while Roan said the paparazzi "couldn't have asked a funnier question." Meanwhile, a source close to Rmr describes the 63-year-old star and 25-year-old...www.imdb.com
Comments / 0