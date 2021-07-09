Cancel
Victoria Paul Calls Out Bachelor in Paradise for Editing Her Cast Photo

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram vs. reality: Bachelor in Paradise edition. With just weeks remaining in the countdown to The Bachelor spinoff's Aug. 16 premiere date, one contestant made it clear she's less than pleased with some apparent photoshopping done to her official cast portrait. Victoria Paul, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, voiced her concern in a July 8 Instagram post. "what filter is this @bachelorinparadise ????" the 28-year-old captioned the glamour shot. For emphasis, Victoria also posed for an unfiltered, makeup free snapshot wearing the same fuschia mini dress. (Keep scrolling to see the side-by-side...

