Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Exciting news! Anna Wintour is going to become a grandma again. That's all. The 71-year-old's daughter Bee Shaffer is pregnant with her and Francesco Carrozzini's first child, who will be the third grandchild for Vogue's famous editor-in-chief. The 33-year-old mother-to-be showcased her baby bump during a recent anniversary trip with her husband in Portofino, Italy, where they exchanged vows three years ago, as seen in photos Page Six published on Thursday, July 8. Sources close to Bee told the outlet, which broke the news, that she and Francesco are expecting and that those close to the couple are very excited. In...