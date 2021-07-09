Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Anna Wintour's Daughter Bee Shaffer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

imdb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting news! Anna Wintour is going to become a grandma again. That's all. The 71-year-old's daughter Bee Shaffer is pregnant with her and Francesco Carrozzini's first child, who will be the third grandchild for Vogue's famous editor-in-chief. The 33-year-old mother-to-be showcased her baby bump during a recent anniversary trip with her husband in Portofino, Italy, where they exchanged vows three years ago, as seen in photos Page Six published on Thursday, July 8. Sources close to Bee told the outlet, which broke the news, that she and Francesco are expecting and that those close to the couple are very excited. In...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Francesco Carrozzini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Vogue#Bee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
NBC News

Shea McGee shares the sweet way her daughters are welcoming baby No. 3

Designer Shea McGee and her husband, Syd, will welcome their third child, a baby girl, later this month. The star of Netflix's "Dream Home Makeover" says she's been busy decorating the nursery and getting ready for her daughter's birth. But McGee recently took a break to help her older daughters, Wren, 8, and Ivy, 5, complete a special project to welcome their new baby sister.
Beauty & Fashionfemalefirst.co.uk

Anna Wintour to be a grandmother for the third time

Anna Wintour's daughter Bee Shaffer is expecting her first child. Anna Wintour is to be a grandmother for the third time. The Vogue Editor-in-Chief's daughter Bee Shaffer, 33, is pregnant with her first child with her 38-year-old husband Francesco Carrozzini. A source told PEOPLE: "It's true and everyone is thrilled...
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Kisses Her Mother’s Baby Bump

Cardi B's daughter is excited about the arrival of her sister, as seen on a video shared via Instagram over the holiday weekend. In the black-and-white video shared on Sunday (July 4), Kulture Kiari — who turns 3 on Saturday, July 10— tells her mom that she wants to kiss the baby, pointing at the baby bump. "My baby is cute," Kulture says with excitement after laying a kiss on her mom's belly.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Naomi Campbell Shares a Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Daughter

Naomi Campbell has given fans a rare glimpse of her baby daughter on her Instagram Stories, two months after she announced she had welcomed the little girl into the world. The supermodel has always been private on social media, rarely posting about her personal life, which is why it made sense that fans had no idea she was even expecting a child until she announced she welcomed her baby daughter back in May 2o21.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Pixie Geldof announces she is pregnant with her first child

British model Pixie Geldof has announced her pregnancy in a sweet post on social media.Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, the daughter of Bob Geldof posted a photograph of her pregnant silhouette and her husband, George Barnett.The post, captioned with a simple red heart emoji, shows Barnett’s head poking out from behind a bush-covered wall and lit archway. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pixie Geldof (@pixiegeldof)Pixie, 30, is seen standing in the archway behind a sheer...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Mama June’s Pregnant Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon Debuts 38-Week Baby Bump: Photo

Baby No. 2 for Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is almost here! The reality star marked 38 weeks pregnant with an Instagram snapshot of her growing baby bump on July 11. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 21, looks like she’s ready to pop! The pregnant daughter of Mama June celebrated being 38 weeks along in her second pregnancy on Sunday, July 11 by sharing an Instagram snapshot of her growing baby bump. Pumpkin was dressed in a casual pink shirt and glasses as she posed for the bathroom mirror selfie while cradling her belly. “38 Weeks Today 💙🥺 #BabyB0,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Ashley Iaconetti: Pregnant! Expecting First Baby With Jared Haibon!

On Thursday, July 15, Ashley Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon announced the precious and miraculous news that they are expecting their first child together during an Amazon Live event. "I'm pregnant!" Ashley told fans before sharing a special kiss with Jared. The former ABC personalities got engaged in June 2018...
CelebritiesE! Online

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace on Death Anniversary

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell continues to uplift Gianni Versace's memory decades after his tragic passing. The designer's close confidant and runway muse marked the 24th anniversary of his murder by sharing a photo of her little girl dressed in a Versace-print onesie. "I love you Gianni Versace," Naomi captioned the tender moment posted to Instagram on July 15.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ashley Graham is pregnant with baby No. 2! See her stunning announcement

Ashley Graham is pregnant. The model, 33, announced on Tuesday that she and husband Justin Ervin are expecting their second child together. “The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us.”
Designers & Collectionsfashionista.com

Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful and Margaret Zhang Discuss the Global Future of 'Vogue'

Few positions in the fashion industry are considered as prestigious or impactful as editor-in-chief of Vogue. On Wednesday morning, three people who hold that title at different international editions of the publication — American Vogue's Anna Wintour, British Vogue's Edward Enninful and Vogue China's newly-hired Margaret Zhang — came together (virtually) for the annual Vogue Forces of Fashion event. In a panel discussion moderated by Vogue Runway's Luke Leitch, the trio discussed the future of the Vogue brand on a global stage, how the past year and a half has transformed the fashion industry and the importance of looking to history and culture for creative inspiration.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Anna Duggar’s Brother & Daughter Of Josh’s Guardians Get Engaged?!

Anna Duggar’s brother, David Keller, recently proposed to the daughter of Josh’s guardians, Hannah Reber. According to Katie Joy of Without a Crystal Ball, LaCount and Maria Reber’s daughter said yes and the lovebirds are officially engaged. Anna Duggar’s Brother, Daughter Of Josh’s Guardians Engaged. Anna Duggar’s brother, David Keller,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy