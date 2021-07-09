Cancel
Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Publisher Denies Title Will Borrow Britney Spears Lyric

imdb.com
 11 days ago

As more details about Britney Spears' private life continue to be made public amid her conservatorship battle, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears plans to share her own personal story. On July 9, since-revised listings from Hachette Book Group on Amazon and other websites indicated that the 30-year-old Zoey 101 alum titled her memoir I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out. The first three words of the title make up a lyric from Britney's debut single "...Baby One More Time," the song that launched her to international fame. In light of the response from Britney's fanbase, the publisher of Jamie Lynn's book released a statement...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Jamie Lynn Spears
Britney Spears
#Hachette Book Group
