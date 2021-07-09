Jamie Lynn Spears' Memoir Publisher Denies Title Will Borrow Britney Spears Lyric

Jamie Lynn Spears borrows Britney lyric for memoir title, book promptly disappears from publishers' website. Has Jamie Lynn Spears' forthcoming memoir been pulled? On July 9, multiple outlets reported that Britney Spears' younger sister has a book in the works called "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out," an apparently Britney-inspired name change from its original title, "Southern Roots." ("I must confess is a line in the chorus of Britney's massive debut hit "…Baby One More Time.") Outlets including Page Six, Refinery29 and Us Weekly and retailers including Amazon all pointed to a page on Worthy Publishing's website that described Jamie Lynn's "unfiltered story … about being a child star, becoming a teen mom … [and] … the ATV accident that threatened her daughter's life…" and provided pre-order info. By mid-afternoon on July 9, however, the page turned up a "page not found" error message and Jamie Lynn's name did not appear on Worthy's list of authors. Searching for the title or for Jamie Lynn's name pulled nothing up, either. Jamie Lynn's use of her sister's lyric in the book title, of course, is unlikely to have pleased the #FreeBritney contingent — at least, not those who say the younger Spears has been complicit in denying her sister the freedom she all but begged for at a June 23 conservatorship hearing where the singer said she wanted to sue her family for allowing the "abusive" conservatorship to go on for 13 years. Jamie Lynn then defended herself on Instagram, saying she's "only loved and supported" her sister; reports also claimed she's the only family member who does not draw a salary from Britney. Amid the title controversy, the publisher attempted to clear things up. "Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites," it said in a statement released to E! News on July 9. "We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."