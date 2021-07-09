Brad Pitt’s Lawyer Fires Back At Angelina Jolie Amid Custody Appeal

It’s on. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s Miraval wine is at the center of yet another legal battle between the former couple. In a petition filed on Tuesday, July 6, Jolie accused Pitt of preventing her from selling Château Miraval, the French castle and winery they bought in 2008 for $67 million. In the petition, Jolie asked a judge to remove an automatic restraining order (ATRO) on her divorce from Pitt. The ATRO is a common order that prevents either party of a couple from making financial decisions that would hurt the other amid divorce proceedings. Jolie and Pitt, who married in 2014 at Château Miraval, separated in 2016. They were declared legally single in 2019, but have not finalized a settlement or custody agreement in their divorce.