Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zendaya On Being ‘So Close’ With Tom Holland And Her ‘Spider-Man 3’ Co-Stars

By Sarah Curran
imdb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIMDb.com, Inc. takes no responsibility for the content or accuracy of the above news articles, Tweets, or blog posts. This content is published for the entertainment of our users only. The news articles, Tweets, and blog posts do not represent IMDb's opinions nor can we guarantee that the reporting therein is completely factual. Please visit the source responsible for the item in question to report any concerns you may have regarding content or accuracy.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog Posts#Spider Man 3#Imdb Com#Imdb Com Inc#Tweets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesKTVB

How Zendaya and Tom Holland Spent Their 4th of July Weekend Together

Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to enjoy each other's company. After getting photographed kissing last week, the Spider-Man co-stars spent the Fourth of July weekend together. An eyewitness tells ET, "Zendaya and Tom had dinner just the two of them at a nice, casual restaurant in Santa Barbara on July 4."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Epic Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Shows Off Tom Holland’s Possible New Suit

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was delayed, but finally kicked off thanks to shows on Disney+ and this week’s release of Black Widow. There are a number of highly anticipated movie projects in the works, especially Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rumors are swirling about the threequel, and Tom Holland’s new suits were seemingly leaked thanks to merchandise. New No Way Home fan art shows off one of those new suits, and wow.
Moviesarcamax.com

Zendaya: Growing up with the Spider-Man cast has been 'special'

Zendaya says growing up with her 'Spider-Man' co-stars has been "pretty special". The 24-year-old actress was 20 when she first appeared as MJ in the 2017 Marvel movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and has since appeared in 2019's 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', and will reprise the role again in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' this December.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zendaya Says Her MCU Future Is Uncertain After Spider-Man: No Way Home

Zendaya’s MJ has been such a hit with fans that it’s easy to forget that Marvel Studios kept a tight lid on who she was playing right up until the 2017 release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Her very different take on the comic book Mary-Jane Watson has avoided comparisons with Kirsten Dunst’s Raimiverse MJ and has established a fun new dynamic that’s livened up the familiar Spidey story.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Tom Holland & Zendaya Have Always Had CRAZY ‘Off The Charts’ Chemistry!

Before they starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming, it wasn’t hard to tell Zendaya and Tom Holland had a ton of chemistry. We mean, fans practically obsessed over the idea of their relationship because of it even though the pair denied romance rumors for years. So when some recent paparazzi shots of the co-stars making out in a car dropped, it’s safe to say everyone promptly freaked out. And we couldn’t blame them!
Moviesimdb.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Toys Suggest Magical Battles in the Multiverse

At this point, I have absolutely no idea what to expect from Spider-Man: No Way Home. You probably don’t either. Hell, there’s a significant chance that the habitually spoiler-prone star Tom Holland has been kept completely in the dark, too. Despite whatever director Jon Watts and the folks at Marvel have up their sleeves with […]
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Zendaya On Why Spider-Man: No Way Home Was A ‘Bittersweet’ Experience

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After years of waiting and hoping, Spider-Man finally joined the MCU with Captain America: Civil War. Tom Holland’s character was greatly expanded thanks to his solo movies, which also featured Emmy winner Zendaya as MJ. The pair have been hard at work on the mysterious threequel No Way Home, although Zendaya explained why filming was such a “bittersweet” experience.
CelebritiesInside the Magic

Zendaya Unsure If She Will Act With Boyfriend, Tom Holland, Again

Recently, photos of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Zendaya and Tom Holland kissing in a car surfaced, fueling rumors that the duo not only has a romantic relationship as MJ and Peter Parker in the MCU’s Spider-Man movies, but in real life, too!. Now, as the MCU cast gears up for...
Celebritiesmontanarightnow.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya: Everything we know about their rumored romance

‘Spider-Man’ co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya sent MCU fans mad when photos were published earlier this month of them kissing in a car. The Marvel stars are yet to confirm their relationship, but we took this opportunity to look back at our favorite #tomdaya moments as we cross our fingers for many, many more.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

See Willem Dafoe As Red Goblin For Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man’ Films

New artwork imagines Willem Dafoe as the Red Goblin for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films. As fans eagerly await the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, constant speculation permeates the internet about what we should expect from this upcoming film. There is confirmation that Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) will be returning to the big screen in this film, leaving many speculating that they are opening up the live-action Spider-Verse, but as of right now, the possible return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield remains unconfirmed.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Tom Holland Actually Helped More Spider-Man Movies Get Made, According To Kevin Feige

Spider-Man: No Way Home may or may not be Tom Holland’s farewell as everybody’s favorite web-slinger. Yet, this anticipated sequel almost didn’t happen. A dispute between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures almost cost fans to take sides over where Holland’s loyalty should lie. Years after the infamous disagreement, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige gave the Spider-Man: No Way Home star some credit for helping more Spider-Man movies getting made.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Holland Reportedly In Talks For Another MCU Spider-Man Trilogy

Tom Holland is widely considered the best live-action Spider-Man to date. Since he made his debut in Captain America: Civil War he’s become a firm fan favorite, as proved by the massive outcry in 2019 when it seemed his stint in the MCU was up. Over Homecoming and Far From Home he developed this Spidey, played a key role in Infinity War and Endgame, and anticipation is high for this winter’s No Way Home.
MoviesElite Daily

Zendaya May Leave The MCU After The Next Spider-Man Movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undergoing a ton of big changes at the moment, and Zendaya recently brought up an unexpected shift that may occur after the next Spider-Man movie swings into theaters. The actor has been playing Peter Parker’s cynical love interest MJ since 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, but her time in the MCU may come to an end with the third installment in the film series. Following the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya said she may be done with Marvel movies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy