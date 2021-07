Applications for the next and final round of funding for small business grants is now open. In the face of COVID-19, City leaders know that many local small businesses are struggling. In an effort to help small businesses and our community, the City of Gilroy established a grant program to support small businesses in these trying times. Businesses operation within the city limits of Gilroy may qualify for a one-time business relief grant using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.