City Commission nominating petition packets are available from City Hall during business hours M-F 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. The deadline to submit nominating petitions to run as a candidate for City Commission is due no later than 4:00 pm on July 20, 2021. Petitions must be returned to City Hall on or before this date. Questions can be directed to Jennifer West, jwest@bloomfieldhillsmi.net or by phone at (248) 644-1520.