Get to Know the New Baytown Permitting Software

Baytown, TX
POTUS|Posted byThe Associated Press
Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for big tech to act
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Associated Press
McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, signaling that Republicans will participate in the investigation that they have staunchly opposed. McCarthy has selected Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who recently...
POTUS|Posted byThe Hill
Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9
Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
Aerospace & Defense|Posted byABC News
What to know about Jeff Bezos' trip to space and how to watch
Bezos and three others are set to launch to the edge of space Tuesday.
Foreign Policy|Posted byThe Hill
Biden opens new cyber fight with China
President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
POTUS|AP
Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol
CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
POTUS|Posted byThe Associated Press
New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Presidential Election|Posted byFox News
VP Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after meeting with Texas Democrats, Psaki says
Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative for COVID-19 after meeting with several Texas House Democratic lawmakers who recently contracted the virus, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Monday. "I think the vice president’s office put out that she was tested and there was no detection of COVID-19," Psaki...
POTUS|Posted byABC News
Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
Ben & Jerry's says it is going to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem, saying the sales in the territories sought by the Palestinians are “inconsistent with our values.”
Books & Literature|NBC News
Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
