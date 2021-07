There is overwhelming data: in 2019, for example, more than 10,000 television series were produced, of which about half were fiction, according to a study by the consultancy Glance. In other words: there is an insatiable demand and that explains why series as strange as Alone (Amazon Prime Video). Seven chapters of less than 30 minutes each, which are actually almost seven monologues. Renowned actresses and actors, from Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway to Morgan Freeman, among others, set in a science fiction context and with what, we imagine, is the desire of every actor: a unique character with long speeches and a varied record of attitudes. A sweet pear to show everyone’s talent.