Ronnie Coleman Stoker 1948 – 2021

Ronald “Ronnie” Coleman Stoker, born August 22, 1948, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the age of 72 after a long illness. Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Fred Stoker. He is survived by his mother, Lillian Stoker; his brother, Bobby Stoker; and his sister, Judith Stoker Fisher. He is also survived by his nephews: Ryan Fisher (fiance, Ashley), Doug (Luanna) Fisher, Ben (Tiffany) Fisher, Blake Stoker and his niece Abby Stoker. He also leaves behind his special friends, Gail Rogers and Kelsie, as well as many great nephews. Ronald was an outdoorsman, he loved bow fishing and duck hunting, always had a great tale or joke to tell all his friends. Ronald was a Dresden High School Class of 1966 graduate, whom he cherished throughout the years. He was a school teacher for a number of years before working with the family tobacco business. Visitation was held Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the funeral at 1 p.m. at Southside Church of Christ. Burial was in Sunset Cemetery.