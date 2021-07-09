Brenda Alana Winstead 1945 – 2021

Brenda Alana Winstead, 75, of Dresden, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, Tennessee. Graveside services were held Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Burial immediately followed. Visitation was Tuesday at Bowlin Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Brenda was born September 30, 1945, in Martin, Tennessee, to the late Paul and Alene Matheny Winstead. She was retired from Bancorp South in Dresden, and a member of Grove Hill Methodist Church. She is survived by her sister, Glenda (John) Jackson; niece, Brandy Lea (Dierk) Seifert; nephew, Benjamin Jason (Jessica) Vowell; and great nephew, Jensen Vowell. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, or the charity of your choice.