Joe William Joyner 1950 – 2021

Joe William Joyner, 70, of Trezevant, Tennessee, passed to his Heavenly home on June 29, 2021. Mr. Joyner had visitations Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. at Dresden First Baptist Church in Dresden. It resumed Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Humboldt until time of his funeral service at 12 p.m. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery. He was the son of the late C.W. Joyner and Alberta (Sanders) Joyner of Humboldt. He was a graduate of Northside High School in Jackson, Tennessee, and the University of Tennessee at Martin. Mr. Joyner is preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Wilkins Wayne Esch. He is survived by two daughters, Carrie (David) Esch of Gleason, and Merrie Jo (Derick) Leach of Greenfield. He also leaves behind siblings, Ann Joyner, Jimmy (Kay) Joyner and Jack Joyner, all of Humboldt. He is survived by five grandchildren and countless friends.