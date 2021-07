I grew up outside of Boston, and as a kid was told the story of one of my ancestors who fought in the battle of Bunker Hill. It was the first major battle of the American Revolution and while the colonists lost the battle, they proved they could fight and hold their own against the most powerful army in the world. Mom was keenly interested in history, and we visited all the major Boston area sites involved in the war including Lexington Green, Concord Bridge and of course the Bunker Hill Monument.