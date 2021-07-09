Cancel
Echopixel enables first in world use of 4D hologram technology for heart procedure

By Ana Mulero
bioworld.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large health system in Minnesota recently became the first in the world to have completed a structural heart procedure, or any other surgical procedure for that matter, using any kind of 4D hologram technology. The technology was developed by venture capital-backed startup Echopixel Inc., and it is intended to improve both surgical precision and outcomes in minimally invasive procedures.

