Echopixel enables first in world use of 4D hologram technology for heart procedure
A large health system in Minnesota recently became the first in the world to have completed a structural heart procedure, or any other surgical procedure for that matter, using any kind of 4D hologram technology. The technology was developed by venture capital-backed startup Echopixel Inc., and it is intended to improve both surgical precision and outcomes in minimally invasive procedures.www.bioworld.com
