Osso VR snags $27M for surgical training platform

HP's intelligent Omnicept Solution enables Singularity's Pioneer Adaptive Learning to deliver personalized training based on real-time physiological responses. SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Singularity Labs, the new R&D division of Singularity Group, announces its neuroadaptive training program, Pioneer Adaptive Learning, can be fully integrated with HP's intelligent Virtual Reality (VR) platform, Omnicept. The combined solutions create deeply immersive, realistic and personalized training experiences, enabled by Pioneer's proprietary method of interpreting physiological data to predict real-time learning needs.
Comments / 0