Osso VR snags $27M for surgical training platform

By Meg Bryant
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsso VR has raised $27 million in a series B financing led by GSR Ventures. The funds will be used to accelerate expansion of its library and virtual reality (VR)-powered surgical training and assessment platform.

