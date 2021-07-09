Osso VR snags $27M for surgical training platform

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Whether you’re looking forward to this October or you're just counting down for LeBron James’ debut on , there’s plenty of excitement in the gaming world right now. Going pro or becoming a world-renowned streamer marks a rite of passage for many gamers. For others, the hobby sparks creative ideas that fuel the need to build something that could well become the next big thing.