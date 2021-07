MARINETTE—A Marinette County counselor says some people are so stuck in their ways that the only safe structure they know is what they find inside the county jail. “A lot of the people that I work with, that aren’t on the (Marinette County) drug court, will tell me, ‘I feel safe in jail, I feel comfortable in jail because that’s the only structure I’ve ever had,’” Ivy Sutek told the Marinette County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee (CJCC) Friday morning. “They tell me they don’t mind going back to jail. And that’s sad.”