Power outages, rain subside in North Jersey in second day of Tropical Storm Elsa impact

Thunderstorms that hit New Jersey hard on Thursday ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa continued Friday morning before subsiding later in the day. "The heaviest and steadiest rain will continue here probably just over the next three or four hours max before things start to wind down as far as the rainfall goes," Dominic Ramunni, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service based in Upton, New York, said at about 7:30 a.m.