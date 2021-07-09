Cancel
Technology

Interactive 3D police lineups improve eyewitness accuracy

By John Anderer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Adding an interactive 3D element to police lineups can help eyewitnesses more accurately identify perpetrators, according to a new study. Researchers from the University of Birmingham created the software behind these findings themselves, and then tested it out with a group of volunteers. This potentially game-changing...

Technologysingletracks.com

GPS Accuracy Test, Round 3: How to Improve Trail Distance and Elevation Tracking Accuracy

About seven years ago we conducted our first head-to-head, GPS accuracy test. It was a lot of fun, and we learned a lot not just from the test but also from reader comments. Understandably mountain bikers argue that an oval track test doesn’t simulate the real-world conditions experienced on the trail where tree cover, mountain shadows, and squiggly trail lines challenge even the most high tech devices. We hear you. And yet for Round 3, we’re back at the track.
Technologytecheblog.com

Interactive Face Recognition System Uses 3D Models to Let You View Faces in Various Angles, Ideal for ID’ing Criminals

Researchers at the University of Brigham, led by Heather Flowe, have developed an Interactive Face Recognition System (I-FRS) that utilizies naturalistic 3D models of faces that enable the user to dynamically view faces from multiple angles. This technology greatly improves human face recognition and face-matching accuracy, compared to other methods currently used by criminal justice, border control, and law enforcement agencies. Read more for a video and additional information.
Electionsarxiv.org

Neighbor-Vote: Improving Monocular 3D Object Detection through Neighbor Distance Voting

As cameras are increasingly deployed in new application domains such as autonomous driving, performing 3D object detection on monocular images becomes an important task for visual scene understanding. Recent advances on monocular 3D object detection mainly rely on the ``pseudo-LiDAR'' generation, which performs monocular depth estimation and lifts the 2D pixels to pseudo 3D points. However, depth estimation from monocular images, due to its poor accuracy, leads to inevitable position shift of pseudo-LiDAR points within the object. Therefore, the predicted bounding boxes may suffer from inaccurate location and deformed shape. In this paper, we present a novel neighbor-voting method that incorporates neighbor predictions to ameliorate object detection from severely deformed pseudo-LiDAR point clouds. Specifically, each feature point around the object forms their own predictions, and then the ``consensus'' is achieved through voting. In this way, we can effectively combine the neighbors' predictions with local prediction and achieve more accurate 3D detection. To further enlarge the difference between the foreground region of interest (ROI) pseudo-LiDAR points and the background points, we also encode the ROI prediction scores of 2D foreground pixels into the corresponding pseudo-LiDAR points. We conduct extensive experiments on the KITTI benchmark to validate the merits of our proposed method. Our results on the bird's eye view detection outperform the state-of-the-art performance by a large margin, especially for the ``hard'' level detection.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Interactive AI Robot Dogs

The XGO-Mini robot from Luwu Intelligence Technology is an AI-driven robotic dog that uses image and voice recognition software to interact with its world. With its built-in AI modules, the robot dog can perceive its environment, capture it through a camera, and respond with different actions. For even more flexibility, the XGO-Mini robot can be programmed in multiple coding languages to perform all-new functions. This process allows the enterprising DIY owner to personalize the bot to their specifications.
TechnologyWPI News

Interactive Campus Map - Accessibility Improvements

DEPARTMENT(S): — In order to remain compliant within web accessibility standards, Marketing works with all vendors to ensure that we are making efforts to improve the overall user experience. Recently CampusBird (used for WPI's Interactive Map -maps.wpi.edu) created a Text Only Map to enhance the experience for screen reader users.
GoogleNature.com

Perpetrator pose reinstatement during a lineup test increases discrimination accuracy

We examined how encoding view influences the information that is stored in and retrieved from memory during an eyewitness identification task. Participants watched a mock crime and we varied the angle from which they viewed the perpetrator. In Experiment 1, participants (N = 2904) were tested with a static photo lineup; the viewing angle of the lineup members was the same or different from the perpetrator at encoding. In Experiment 2, participants (N = 1430) were tested with a novel interactive lineup in which they could rotate the lineup faces into any angle. In both experiments, discrimination accuracy was greater when the viewing angle at encoding and test matched. Participants reinstated the angle of the interactive faces to match their encoding angle. Our results highlight the importance of encoding specificity for eyewitness identification, and show that people actively seek out information in the testing environment that matches the study environment to aid memory retrieval.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

OnePlus Watch Update Improves GPS Accuracy And Speed

The OnePlus Watch has a new update coming its way. The B.62 update for the wearable is now rolling out globally and it brings tons of optimizations and improvements. Here is what you can expect from this update:. According to the official changelog, the latest update for the OnePlus Watch...
Technologyarxiv.org

On the impossibility of non-trivial accuracy under fairness constraints

One of the main concerns about fairness in machine learning (ML) is that, in order to achieve it, one may have to renounce to some accuracy. Having this trade-off in mind, Hardt et al. have proposed the notion of equal opportunities (EO), designed so as to be compatible with accuracy. In fact, it can be shown that if the source of input data is deterministic, the two notions go well along with each other. In the probabilistic case, however, things change.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Researchers improve lab constraint on exotic spin interaction

Prof. DU Jiangfeng, Prof. RONG Xing, and their colleagues from the Key Laboratory of Micromagnetic Resonance, University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), set the most stringent laboratory constraint on the exotic spin- and velocity-dependent interaction at the micrometer scale. This study was published in Physical Review Letters.
