Handwriting leads to faster learning than typing or watching videos

Q. I’m 18 now. Technically, I’m an adult. Can you help me figure something out?. I see people who measure success in life by power or money. Is that success? Or, as a new adult, am I responsible for helping the people in my community succeed while I find my own way? I get the feeling that seeking money and power to the exclusion of others’ needs is, in some ways, the “American way,” but it feels selfish.