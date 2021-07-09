Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Handwriting leads to faster learning than typing or watching videos

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE, Md. — Taking notes with a plain old pen and paper is becoming more antiquated by the day. However, a new study finds handwriting is actually the superior learning option, beating out both typing and watching videos when it comes to quickly picking up new information. Researchers from Johns Hopkins University report that handwriting is “surprisingly faster and significantly better” for learning certain skills.

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handwriting#Johns Hopkins University#Arabic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Books & Literaturepsychologytoday.com

Why Does Writing by Hand Promote Better and Faster Learning?

Handwriting practice involves specific motor skills that are only engaged when writing by hand with a pen or pencil. A new "handwriting and literacy learning" study shows that writing-by-hand practice promotes faster learning than non-motor writing practice. The learning advantage gained by handwriting practice may be linked to the perceptual-motor...
Career Development & AdviceObserver-Reporter

Learning about types of success is critical to achieving growth

Q. I’m 18 now. Technically, I’m an adult. Can you help me figure something out?. I see people who measure success in life by power or money. Is that success? Or, as a new adult, am I responsible for helping the people in my community succeed while I find my own way? I get the feeling that seeking money and power to the exclusion of others’ needs is, in some ways, the “American way,” but it feels selfish.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

2 Types of Duplicate Features in Machine Learning

Two things distinguish top data scientists from others in most cases: Feature Creation and Feature Selection. i.e., creating features that capture deeper/hidden insights about the business or customer and then making the right choices about which features to choose for your model. Importance of Feature Selection in Machine Learning. Feature...
Philadelphia, PAScience Daily

Impulsiveness tied to faster eating in children, can lead to obesity

Children who eat slower are less likely to be extroverted and impulsive, according to a new study co-led by the University at Buffalo and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The research, which sought to uncover the relationship between temperament and eating behaviors in early childhood, also found that kids who were highly responsive to external food cues (the urge to eat when food is seen, smelled or tasted) were more likely to experience frustration and discomfort and have difficulties self-soothing.
Healthbostonnews.net

Brains process taste information faster than health data

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Our brains process taste information first, before factoring in health information, according to a new research from Duke University. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Nature Human Behaviour'. "We spend billions of dollars every year on diet products, yet most people...
InternetPosted by
CBS News

On Twitter, bad news spreads faster than good

Want to make a splash on Twitter? You have a better chance of getting noticed by saying something angry or insulting. So concludes a recent study that looked at the impact of both positive and negative tweets from news organizations of various political leanings. They found that, for both right-leaning and left-leaning media, "Negative news spreads farther through the current Twitter network than positive news."
Entertainmentthedesignest.net

50+ Handwriting Fonts

Handwriting fonts encompass a vast field of their forms and subtypes, leaving only one common feature untouched — the precise imitation of an actual inscription made by hand. There’s a huge space for your creativity to run around!. Essential Handwriting Fonts. Turn of a hand, the slope of a line,...
Pharmaceuticalsstudyfinds.org

COVID vaccine misinformation leads to 35,000% jump in Google searches about infertility

CHICAGO, Ill. — Google searches looking for links between the COVID-19 vaccine and claims it makes women infertile have skyrocketed thanks to a misinformation campaign online, a new study finds. Researchers with the American Osteopathic Association say anti-vaccine activists misconstrued the concerns of two doctors, leading to an astonishing 35,000-percent increase in Google searches about infertility and the COVID vaccine.
ScienceScience News

Only a tiny fraction of our DNA is uniquely human

The genetic tweaks that make humans uniquely human may come in small parcels interspersed with DNA inherited from extinct ancestors and cousins. Only 1.5 percent to 7 percent of the collective human genetic instruction book, or genome, contains uniquely human DNA, researchers report July 16 in Science Advances. That humans-only...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Jumping Through Hoops: Cryo-EM Uncovers CRISPR-Transposons

The winters in Ithaca, NY, are long, snowy, and bitterly cold. The Cornell University students who endure them can be overheard discussing “Ithacation”—a mix of snow, hail, rain, and slush—as they trudge their way to class. But this past winter, a group of researchers on campus were focused on something besides the weather. Three labs, in two different departments, were racing to figure out the detailed mechanism underlying a CRISPR-associated transposition system.
Washington Statepnwag.net

WSU: Thermal Sensors Could Prevent Apple Sunburns

Researchers at Washington State University have started a project to develop thermal sensors to prevent apple sunburn. WSU Associate professor, Lav Khot said this research will focus not only on the burn, but the heat stress that can lead to disorders while the apple is in storage. “We’re installing the...
Florida Statefsu.edu

FSU neuroscientist collaborates on international obesity research

The World Health Organization confirms that the worldwide obesity rate has tripled since 1975, with 39 percent of adults considered overweight and 13 percent considered obese as of 2016. Now, a Florida State University professor is teaming up with researchers from across the pond to answer some of the most pressing questions surrounding obesity and its available treatment options, including bariatric surgery.
ScienceKATU.com

Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. Just 7% of our genome is uniquely shared with other...
Collegesastrobites.org

So You Want to be a Professor of Astronomy?

Disclaimer: The author would first like to publicly state that Black lives and Black Trans lives matter. Secondly, the author condemns all police brutality against people of color. Lastly, the author acknowledges that the writing of this article was performed on the stolen land of indigenous people. Where Do We...
ChemistryPhys.org

New discoveries and insights into the glass transition

A collaborative group from Tohoku University and Johns Hopkins University have provided valuable insights into the glass transition. When a liquid is cooled rapidly, it gains viscosity and eventually becomes a rigid solid glass. The point at which it does so is known as the glass transition. But the exact...
CollegesRepublic

Purdue nabs 175 U.S. utility patents

Purdue University researchers were awarded the sixth highest number of U.S. utility patents among universities worldwide in 2020 — and the most among all Big Ten universities. Through the Purdue Research Foundation, the school earned 175 patents, ranking it behind only the University of California, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Magic mushroom health promise: Psilocybin’s antidepressant brain-rewiring capabilities come into focus

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Psilocybin, a psychedelic compound that can be derived from over 200 species of mushroom, can remodel connections in the mouse brain. That is the conclusion of a new study that examined structural changes in the brain that might explain psilocybin’s enduring antidepressant effects.
EurekAlert

Handwriting beats typing and watching videos for learning to read

Though writing by hand is increasingly being eclipsed by the ease of computers, a new study finds we shouldn't be so quick to throw away the pencils and paper: handwriting helps people learn certain skills surprisingly faster and significantly better than learning the same material through typing or watching videos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy