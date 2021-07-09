WANTED SEX OFFENDER – NEVAREZ, JESUS JR
WANTED SEX OFFENDER – NEVAREZ, JESUS JR. El Paso, TX – El Paso County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating Jesus Nevarez Jr. (49). The Texas Department of Criminal Justice /Parole Division recently initiated a home verification check and information was obtained. Sex offender Jesus Nevarez Jr. no longer resides at his verified address and his whereabouts are unknown. He failed to notify the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office S.O.R.T. unit and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice /Parole Division of his change of address.www.epcounty.com
Comments / 2