Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell County, NC

Caldwell TV

News-Topic
 8 days ago

Spectrum Cable Channel 190, AT&T Uverse on Channel 99 and online at caldwellcountync.org. Saturday, July 10, 2021, through Friday, July 16, 2021. 1:30am Caldwell County Today -Relay For Life concert. 2am NC Extension — Unity Garden 2021. 3am Room for Dessert — Chocolate Chip cookies. 3:30am Guardian Ad Litem —...

www.newstopicnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caldwell County, NC
Government
County
Caldwell County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Talk#Www#Cable Channel#Caldwell Tv#At T Uverse#Channel 99#Caldwell Commission#Nc Extension#Unity Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
West Caldwell, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Concert planned Thursday in West Caldwell park

WEST CALDWELL TWP. – Concerts continue this summer at the Gazebo in Crane Park. The shows will be begin at 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Food will be available for purchase at 6:30 p.m. at all concerts. Thursday, July 15: Steppin’ Out, playing pop and contemporary tunes from the Top 40....
Caldwell, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Caldwell library hosts drummers July 17 on Green

CALDWELL - The Caldwell Public Library celebrates Summer on the Green at noon Saturday, July 17 with a special performance by TaikoZoku. The group displays physical movement and exciting rhythms performed on traditional Japanese Taiko Drums. The event is sponsored by the Caldwell Library Foundation. All are welcome. The library...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Ariana Grande a racist? Wedding video upsets fans

It’s been almost two months since Ariana Grande married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism. Los Angeles (USA) – It’s been almost two months since the US singer Ariana Grande (28, “Positions”) her fiancé, the real estate agent Dalton Gomez (25), married. Now a video of the wedding ceremony is causing a lot of criticism.
Musicradiofacts.com

Cause of Biz Markie’s Death

Raper and DJ Biz Markie or Marcel Theo Hall (April 8, 1964 – July 16, 2021), died this evening from complications of Diabetes. he was 57. At the time of his death, he was with his wife Tara Hall. Biz was most famous for his hits “Just a Friend” and...
Lynn, MAbostonrealestatetimes.com

The Procopio Companies Announces First Retail Tenant at Caldwell

LYNN, MA – The Procopio Companies announced that Soul City Yoga, a yoga and rowing studio based in Lynn, MA, will open a new studio at Caldwell, a LEED Platinum-pending multifamily development located at 34 Munroe St. in Lynn. The studio is the first retail tenant at Caldwell and will...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
BusinessThrive Global

Cherie Caldwell of SalesLoft: “Continue to engage in deep dialogue”

Develop social awareness and a sense of empathy, and look for ways to move forward with understanding and respect. Empathy and compassion can’t be forced or manufactured, but they can be nurtured with the right tools. Developing our emotional intelligence and recognizing our own unconscious bias, as well as working to understand that our beliefs are a result of our cultural socialization, helps reduce our defensiveness and find ways to change the status quo. This lays the foundation for social awareness and compassion, which we will need when it comes time to roll up our sleeves and work together to dismantle our broken systems.
FestivalNews-Topic

Festival will promote local artists

The Festival of the Arts this year aims to help artists bounce back from the financial hardships that the pandemic placed on them. Sculptures, paintings, books, jewelry and local work of all kinds will be featured and sold at the Festival of the Arts at the HUB Station on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., said Ann Smith, one of the people organizing the event. It is free and open to the community.
Caldwell, NJmypaperonline.com

Caldwell “Sometimes” author inclusion advocate for the excluded

Melissa Brady Petrillo wants a world where everyone matters and is included. So the high school English and special education teacher penned her first book to let autistic children know we acknowledge you and you are not alone. In “Sometimes,” we learn that Samantha sometimes feels differently every day. She...
Granite Falls, NCNews-Topic

Local briefs

Ebenezer UMC, 4948 Burns Road, Granite Falls, is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, July 19, from 2:30 to 7 p.m. There is a particular need for type O blood. You may schedule an appointment at http://www.redcrossblood.org and choose Ebenezer's Drive, or call the church office at 828-396-2214 for the office manager to do it for you. The Red Cross requests that unvaccinated donors wear a mask. Vaccinated donors need to know the manufacturer of their shot. For more information see the church’s website, http://www.ebenezerum-church.org.
Catawba, NCMorganton News Herald

Relay For Life of Burke, Catawba and Caldwell returns for July 23

Relay For Life of Burke, a Caldwell and Catawba fundraiser, is set to return on July 23 after multiple cancellations due to COVID-19. “A Duel Threat for the CURE,” is a fundraiser benefitting Relay For Life of Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Two Hall of Fame beach music bands, The Catalinas and The Tams, are joining forces at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center, 1913 Hickory Blvd. SE in Lenoir, to headline the event on July 23.
MusicCMT

Bridget Caldwell’s “Kingmaker” Celebrates Care And Empowerment

It takes a village to raise a child, or so the adage goes. However, for Nashville-based singer-songwriter Bridget Caldwell, the idea that it takes a community to make a king could be more apropos. To wit, her new single — and video — for “Kingmaker” is a ballad that celebrates those whose care and empowerment make us all stronger, more compassionate people. In addition, the title single from her debut EP releasing August 6, features a video that offers a uniquely personal twist on the song’s deep meaning.
Societyhistoricipswich.org

Thomas and Elizabeth Lull and the Caldwell sons

Lydia Lull, the youngest daughter of Thomas Lull, Sr and his wife Elizabeth, married William Caldwell in 1714. He was the third son of John Caldwell II (Son of John and Sarah Dillingham Caldwell) and Sarah Foster to marry into the Lull Family. The wives of his brothers, John and Jacob, were her nieces, being the daughters of Thomas Lull Jr. The homes of the two families sat almost across from each other on High Street. William Caldwell and Elizabeth raised their family in the old Lull house at the current location of 36 High Street, taken down in about 1879, and the Caldwell family grew, with many of the family homes, including the original William Caldwell house still standing. The Lull family name disappeared from Ipswich.
Caldwell, TXkwhi.com

DOWNTOWN CALDWELL CONCERT SERIES CONTINUES WITH PEOPLE’S CHOICE BAND

Downtown Caldwell’s first-ever summer concert series continues tonight (Saturday) with some hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s. The People’s Choice Band will perform on stage at 8 p.m. at the intersection of Buck and Echols Streets. Local musician Travis Pinter, who is a junior at Caldwell High School, will perform...
LifestyleSidney Daily News

Happy birthday, little Joshua!

As you can hear, today I’ve had many churning feelings. As some of you shared, your ‘babies’ are now grandparents. Okay, so my baby turned a year old yesterday, and I get this feeling that the days of having little ones in our home are rapidly moving onward. This darling boy was our newborn a year ago. I wonder what his life will hold, or even more, what our future generations may face. There is only one place where true peace settles in, and that is when I cry out to God for our little ones and their future families. I then know that God heard, He shares my concern, and He will answer those pleas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy