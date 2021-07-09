Caldwell TV

Lydia Lull, the youngest daughter of Thomas Lull, Sr and his wife Elizabeth, married William Caldwell in 1714. He was the third son of John Caldwell II (Son of John and Sarah Dillingham Caldwell) and Sarah Foster to marry into the Lull Family. The wives of his brothers, John and Jacob, were her nieces, being the daughters of Thomas Lull Jr. The homes of the two families sat almost across from each other on High Street. William Caldwell and Elizabeth raised their family in the old Lull house at the current location of 36 High Street, taken down in about 1879, and the Caldwell family grew, with many of the family homes, including the original William Caldwell house still standing. The Lull family name disappeared from Ipswich.
Comments / 0