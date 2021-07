Sometimes it’s easy to think that we’re too far from God’s love, and that he will never take us back. It could be a bad habit we can’t let go of, a wrong we’ve never corrected, or a memory that haunts us. But the point of the gospel is that Jesus comes to us no matter where we’ve been, what we’ve done or how we feel. All we have to do is look to him, then he will guide us in the steps to take.