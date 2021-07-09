Cancel
8 Great CGM and Insulin Pump Patches for People with Diabetes

Healthline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Have you ever looked down and noticed the adhesive of your insulin infusion set or continuous glucose monitor (CGM) is starting to come up around the edges? It’s an awful feeling, maybe you’re near the end of your set’s lifetime, or maybe you’ve only had it on for a day, but you can see it’s peeling off too soon, whether that’s from swimming, a sweaty workout, or a variety of other factors.

Weight LossMedscape News

Insulin-Pramlintide Combo Improves Type 1 Diabetes Control

A novel investigational coformulation of prandial insulin and pramlintide improves blood glucose control and reduces body weight in people with type 1 diabetes, early research suggests. The injectable product combines a novel human prandial (pre-meal) insulin (A21G) with the amylin analog pramlintide. The latter reduces post-meal glucose spikes by slowing...
Healthuky.edu

100 Years of Insulin: What Patients With Diabetes Need to Know

The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Laura Hieronymus, a doctor of nursing practice, master licensed diabetes educator, and the associate director of education and quality services at the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Synergy Health & Wellness Announces Certifications with Medtronic & Omnipod Insulin Pumps for Administration to People with Diabetes

Synergy Health & Wellness (Synergy) today announced its advanced diabetes insulin pump administration certifications, along with a unique innovation to its Thriving with Diabetes classes. The team of diabetes educators at Synergy are now certified and currently administering Medtronic and Omnipod insulin pumps to patients with both Type 1 and...
HealthAugusta Free Press

What is insulin and how many types of insulin exist?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Diabetes mellitus is a problem more and more people suffer from nowadays. There are two main types of diabetes – type 1 (when people’s bodies cannot produce enough insulin on their own) and type 2 (when the body doesn’t respond well to the insulin). Depending on the type, different versions of insulin may be required. But what is insulin? How does it work? What do we need to know about it? All of those are excellent questions, and we are willing to discuss them together. Read and learn.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Antacids Aid Blood Sugar Control in People With Diabetes

A class of drugs widely used to treat heartburn and stomach ulcers improve blood sugar control in patients with diabetes when added to their usual treatment, a new analysis indicates. But the same class of drugs — known medically as proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and including agents such as omeprazole...
Diseases & Treatmentsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Is Alpha Lipoic Acid Good for People With Diabetes?

One of the most painful complications of diabetes is peripheral neuropathy. Peripheral neuropathy is a type of nerve damage that generally affects the feet and legs, but may also affect the hands and arms. Up to half of people with diabetes have peripheral neuropathy. Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include:. Burning.
Greensboro, NCWMAZ

Walmart (and soon Sam's Club) will sell insulin for patients with diabetes at 75% off

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s one thing to spend money on something you want every month. But it’s quite another when you have to spend money on something in order to stay alive. That’s the position patients with diabetes are in. For far too long, the insulin they take to survive has been priced very high. The American Diabetes Association estimates 8.4 million people in the US rely on daily insulin injections.
Healthdrhyman.com

How to Reverse and Prevent Insulin Resistance

Around the world, we struggle with diseases that were once considered rare. Cancer, heart disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and diabetes affect millions each year. Many people are also struggling with hypertension, weight gain, fatty liver, low testosterone, menstrual irregularities and infertility, and more. We treat the symptoms, not realizing that all of these diseases and disorders have something in common. Each of them is caused or made worse by a condition known as insulin resistance, and over half of all adults in the United States are insulin resistant, with most other countries either worse or not far behind.
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Walmart launching a private brand of insulin

INDIANA – Walmart is launching its own private brand of insulin for patients with diabetes. The company said its ReliOn brand of insulin products would include analog insulin vials, which will cost $72.88, and FlexPen costing $85.88, which will be used to administer the doses. Walmart said their product would...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
HealthMedscape News

After Metformin, Which Drug Makes the GRADE?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hi. I'm delighted to be here today to tell you about the results of the GRADE diabetes study. Back in [2013], when GRADE launched, it was very clear that the first glucose-lowering medication to use in people with type 2 diabetes was metformin, but it really wasn't clear which medication to add to metformin. GRADE aimed to fill this evidence gap.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.

