Is there any gold in Basel?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of June, the Basel III accord became binding for European banks. This new set of rules could have an effect on the entire gold market. On June 28, the Basel III agreement came into force for EU, Swiss, and US banks. On January 1, 2022, it will also be binding for British banks, so I guess it’s high time to cover this issue in the Gold Market Overview.

