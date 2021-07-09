The Week Ahead - China Q2 GDP, retail sales, US CPI, retail sales, UK CPI, US banks Q2 results

UK CPI (Jun) – 14/07 – One of the main concerns that has been worrying investors this year has been the potential for a sharp rise in inflationary pressures, and these concerns have become more amplified this year in the wake of supply chain, as well as Brexit related disruption, along with similarly big surges in US and Chinese inflation as well. These concerns have served to push bond yields up from where they were at the beginning of this year, with a lot more talk about when central banks might look at paring back some of their monetary policy support measures. Rising factory gate and commodity prices have merely served to reinforce these concerns, and we are already starting to see early evidence of having to pay higher prices, notably in terms of higher air fares and other transport costs, however these appear to be merely a symptom of normalisation from the big falls we saw a year ago when the economy went into lockdown, and as such are unlikely to be repeated which means they are transitory in nature, a trend that appears to be being reflected in recent moves lower in bond yields. Food prices more generally haven’t been showing any signs of upward pressure which is probably the more important narrative. That’s not to say we won’t start to see sharp upward moves in headline CPI over the coming months. We’ve already started to see it in PPI which has been trending higher since the end of last year when it was at 0.2% and in April hit 9.9%. If this translates into a leading indicator for CPI, we could start to see a move towards 2% CPI in fairly short order. In April headline CPI jumped to 1.5, from 0.7%, while core prices rose to 1.3%. If the US experience last week is any guide, we can expect to see further jumps in both of these numbers, towards the Bank of England mandated target of 2%, with headline CPI expected to jump to 2.3%.