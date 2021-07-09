Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Week Ahead - China Q2 GDP, retail sales, US CPI, retail sales, UK CPI, US banks Q2 results

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK CPI (Jun) – 14/07 – One of the main concerns that has been worrying investors this year has been the potential for a sharp rise in inflationary pressures, and these concerns have become more amplified this year in the wake of supply chain, as well as Brexit related disruption, along with similarly big surges in US and Chinese inflation as well. These concerns have served to push bond yields up from where they were at the beginning of this year, with a lot more talk about when central banks might look at paring back some of their monetary policy support measures. Rising factory gate and commodity prices have merely served to reinforce these concerns, and we are already starting to see early evidence of having to pay higher prices, notably in terms of higher air fares and other transport costs, however these appear to be merely a symptom of normalisation from the big falls we saw a year ago when the economy went into lockdown, and as such are unlikely to be repeated which means they are transitory in nature, a trend that appears to be being reflected in recent moves lower in bond yields. Food prices more generally haven’t been showing any signs of upward pressure which is probably the more important narrative. That’s not to say we won’t start to see sharp upward moves in headline CPI over the coming months. We’ve already started to see it in PPI which has been trending higher since the end of last year when it was at 0.2% and in April hit 9.9%. If this translates into a leading indicator for CPI, we could start to see a move towards 2% CPI in fairly short order. In April headline CPI jumped to 1.5, from 0.7%, while core prices rose to 1.3%. If the US experience last week is any guide, we can expect to see further jumps in both of these numbers, towards the Bank of England mandated target of 2%, with headline CPI expected to jump to 2.3%.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Us Bank#Cpi#Retail Banking#Brexit#Chinese#The Bank Of England#Ilo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
China
Related
Worldmarketpulse.com

US dollar jumps on CPI, Bank of Canada next

The Canadian dollar is in negative territory on Tuesday. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2524, up 0.57%. The Federal Reserve has long maintained that higher inflation levels are transitory, but this message is sure to ring somewhat hollow after inflation surged in June. Core CPI climbed 0.9% MoM, well above the estimate of 0.4% and ahead of the May read of 0.7%. On an annualized basis, Core CPI jumped 4.5%, above the consensus of 4.0% and up from the May reading of 3.8%. This marked the highest rate of core inflation since 1991.
Retailinvestorsobserver.com

Wall Street Set for Narrow Gains, US Retail Sales Up in June

US stocks were set for a cautiously higher open Friday as traders digested a raft of readings on the US economy near the end of the first week of Q2 earnings season. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 76 points or 0.2%, S&P futures increased 13 points or 0.3%, and Nasdaq futures rose 55 points or 0.4%.
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on. Friday, on track for a weekly gain and supported by upbeat. retail sales data boosting expectations that economic growth. accelerated in the second quarter. The dollar index, which measures the greenback. against a basket of six currencies, was 0.157%...
Retailinvezz.com

DXY: Dollar index forecast after strong US retail sales data

The US dollar index (DXY) is on track for the second weekly gain after retail sales data. US retail sales rose by 0.6% in June while core sales rose by 0.5%. Other data from the US have been relatively strong recently. The US dollar index (DXY) is on track for...
BusinessBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Weak On Inflation Concerns, Virus Jitters

(RTTNews) - Despite staying positive till about noon, European markets ended mostly lower on Friday as worries about rising inflation in several countries, and the surge in coronvirus variants hurt sentiment. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced that weekly new COVID-19 cases have increased by 64.3%...
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Dollar gobbles up weekly gains on upbeat US retail sales data

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies on an average edged higher to mark up its biggest weekly gain in more than a month as an unprecedented uptick in US retail sales in June that appears to have bolted out of the blues, had fleshed up anticipations that the world’s largest economy’s gross output had accelerated in second quarter of the year.
Businessinvesting.com

U.S. Dollar Snaps Back Ahead Of Retail Sales

For the past few weeks, the U.S. dollar has often moved in a completely opposite direction from Treasury yields. That trend continued on Thursday as the greenback shrugged off losses in 10-year rates to trade higher against all of the major currencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell may not be as eager to normalize monetary policy as other central banks, but U.S. data could force his hand. According to the latest report, jobless claims fell to a new post-pandemic low of 360,000. Manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia region slowed, but the Empire state index hit a record high. June retail sales numbers are due for release tomorrow, and the risk is to the upside. Economists are looking for spending to fall for the second month in a row due to slower auto sales, but with strong non-farm payrolls and higher wages, retail sales could beat expectations, which would drive USD/JPY higher and EUR/USD lower.
WorldBusiness Insider

European Markets Close Notably Lower On Falling Oil Prices, Inflation Worries

(RTTNews) - European markets ended notably lower on Thursday as worries about inflation, falling crude oil prices and concerns about rising delta variant of the coronavirus cases weighed on stocks. Weak data from China, a profit warning from Siemens Gamesa, and possibility of the Bank of England tightening its monetary...
MarketsBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks May Open Lower On Disappointing Chinese GDP Data

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session little changed, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 162 points. A report from China's National Bureau of Statistics...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

European, US Stocks Fall On Chinese Data, Fed Comments

Stock markets were weaker in Europe and on Wall Street Thursday as traders digested mixed economic data and after the Federal Reserve hinted at no short-term monetary policy changes. European indices were down approximately 1 percent in afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones index showed a loss of 0.4 percent...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD turns positive on the day above 1.2530 ahead of US data

USD/CAD regained its traction after dropping to 1.2500 area. US Dollar Index climbs above 92.50 ahead of US data releases. Falling crude oil prices continue to weigh on CAD. The USD/CAD pair closed virtually unchanged on Wednesday and edged higher during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. However, the pair lost its traction and dropped to 1.2500 area in the European session. Nevertheless, with the greenback starting to gather strength, USD/CAD managed to reverse its direction and was last seen rising 0.22% on the day at 1.2534.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates and awaits critical NZ CPI

NZD/USD has moved lower ahead of the critical domestic data event on Friday. US dollar bulls step back in despite dovish Powell. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading lower by some 0.66% in early Asia, downtrodden by a firmer US dollar. The kiwi fell from the fresh daily...
BusinessDailyFx

EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report

EUR/USD struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low (1.1772) as Federal Reserve officials indicate a looming shift in monetary policy, but fresh data prints coming out of the US may keep the exchange rate afloat as Retail Sales is expected to contact for second straight month. EUR/USD Hit...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Mixed; Eurozone Inflation Due

Investing.com - European stock markets are seen opening mixed Friday, stabilizing after the previous session’s sharp losses ahead of the release of Eurozone inflation data for June. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1%, while...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Retail Sales set to decline in June

Yesterday saw another strong down day for European markets, and even though we have seen new record highs for the DAX and Stoxx600 this week, the overall direction of travel for stocks over the past few weeks has been rather uncertain. The lack of follow-through on this week’s new highs...
RetailDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, Jerome Powell, US Retail Sales, Technical Analysis - Talking Points:. Gold prices traded flat as risk aversion boosted USD, sank bond yields. Rosy US retail sales and University of Michigan sentiment are key risks. XAU/USD may form bullish crossover between key SMAs on 4-hour chart. Anti-fiat gold...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Futures edge higher ahead of retails sales data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, with investors piling on economically sensitive energy, banks and travel stocks ahead of key retail sales data that would shed light on the strength of the economic recovery. The Commerce Department’s report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to...
StocksLife Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen higher after Thursday's slump

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to rise at the open on Friday following heavy losses in the previous session. The FTSE 100 was called to open 21 points higher at 7,033. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: "European markets look set to open slightly higher in the wake...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD hits one-week tops, beyond mid-1.2500s

A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to gain strong positive traction on Thursday. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive amid a stronger USD. The USD bulls digested Powell’s dovish testimony and shrugged off sliding US bond yields. The USD/CAD pair continued scaling higher through the early North...

Comments / 0

Community Policy