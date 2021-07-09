Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Equities run towards the weekend

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday’s ‘sea of red’ has been washed away, replaced by an avalanche of green aross global markets as investors step right back on to the equity rally train. Stock markets stage a 180-degree turnaround from Thursday’s losses. Europe leads the way, but gains solid across Wall Street as well. Earnings...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equity Markets#Equities#European Stocks#Fed#Q1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Commerce, CAInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Erases Early Gains As Stock Market Reverses Amid Inflation Fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down nearly 100 points midday Friday, after erasing early gains driven by strong retail sales data. The Dow Jones industrials, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite were all down around 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 were up modestly. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksFXStreet.com

Stock markets and oil prices run out of bullish momentum

Stock markets are down on both side of the Atlantic, with growth fears hitting Europe hard in particular. Meanwhile oil is also coming under pressure for another day. Hopes of a new in-session record high for the Dow have been dashed, with the index moving almost straight down from the opening print. Indices generally are in retreat, after a morning in which European markets had tried to hold relatively steady. But as the day has gone on the trickle of selling has turned into a flood, and points towards a tough end to the week. Bullish momentum in US markets has finally run out, having already dissipated earlier in the week for European stocks, as the usual weaker second-half of July takes over from the often-bullish first half. But more than seasonality is at play here; earnings season arrived with US markets on a high (aside from small caps, which have been lagging for a while), providing a high bar of expectations to beat, and with the number of S&P 500 stocks down 10% or more from recent highs rising over the course of the week the signs of today’s turn lower were already there. We should not get ahead of ourselves however; the selloff on Wall Street is relatively contained, but the weakness in Europe tells a different story, and it is the growing crisis in infections that has hurt risk appetite there and will continue to hobble things for the time being, especially with an ECB meeting on the calendar next week that might potentially signal a modestly hawkish shift.
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates intraday gains, holds above 0.7000 mark

NZD/USD gained strong positive traction on Friday in reaction to a stronger NZ CPI report. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the move up amid a positive risk tone. Rebounding US bond yields, upbeat US Retail Sales data did little to impress the USD bulls. COVID-19 jitters kept a...
StocksMountain Mail

Equities finished mixed

U.S. equities finished mixed Thursday, even as corporate earnings results continue to beat analyst estimates. Energy and technology stocks were the biggest laggards, while real estate and utility stocks posted gains. U.S. Treasury 10-year bond yields continued their three-month slide, falling more than 5 basis points Thursday and hovering near...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower But Dow Posts Modest Gain

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed in negative territory, although the narrower Dow managed to close modestly higher. While the Dow rose 53.79 points or 0.2 percent to 34,987.02, the...
StocksPosted by
AFP

US stocks mostly fall in profit taking after records

Wall Street stocks mostly fell Thursday despite strong corporate results, with analysts pointing to profit taking after major indices hit records in anticipation of earnings season. All three major indices had finished at records last Friday and again Monday just ahead of Tuesday's unofficial kickoff of earnings season. Wall Street has been bullish on the earnings in light of the strengthening US economy. "This could be a classic case of buy the rumor and sell the news," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments. "It's perfectly normal and healthy to see sellers show up after a big move up." The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2 percent to 34,987.02.
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stocks mixed, Europe gains after Wall St decline

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a mixed day of trading in Asia, where rising coronavirus cases and the risks to pandemic recoveries weighed on sentiment. Stocks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong. U.S. futures were nearly unchanged. The Bank of Japan kept its policy settings intact Friday but downgraded its growth forecast slightly. It said the outlook for the world's No. 3 economy was “highly unclear" and depends on how the COVID-19 situation unfolds. On Thursday, the S&P 500 declined 0.3%. Investors got a report from the Labor Department showing that jobless claims fell to another pandemic low.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks broadly flat, bank earnings and jobless data in focus

Wall Street stocks were ever so slightly in the red early on Thursday as market participants thumbed over more bank earnings and this week's key jobless claims report from the Labor Department. As of 1520 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.07% at 34,909.51, while the S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

European, US Stocks Fall On Chinese Data, Fed Comments

Stock markets were weaker in Europe and on Wall Street Thursday as traders digested mixed economic data and after the Federal Reserve hinted at no short-term monetary policy changes. European indices were down approximately 1 percent in afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones index showed a loss of 0.4 percent...
StocksFXStreet.com

Equities surge as the reflation trade finds fresh strength

This week was a good week for the reflation trade. US treasuries were able to stay fairly subdued, despite really strong US CPI data as the Fed stuck to the ‘inflation is transitory’ narrative. Senate Democrats also agreed to a $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal that is due to be passed through reconciliation. Finally, there were reports at the time of writing that Saudi Arabia and the UAE reached a compromise deal for OPEC+ production which, if confirmed, gets rid of a tail risk for oil and should keep WTI crude a buy on the dips for the medium term.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Reports

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade ahead of earnings and economic reports scheduled for release today. Wall Street closed mixed on Thursday as the Dow Jones added over 50 points, while the Nasdaq tumbled 100 points in the previous session. Investors are also awaiting earnings results from Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) and State Street Corp (NYSE: STT).
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Mixed; Eurozone Inflation Due

Investing.com - European stock markets are seen opening mixed Friday, stabilizing after the previous session’s sharp losses ahead of the release of Eurozone inflation data for June. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.1% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.1%, while...
StocksFXStreet.com

Tough morning for European markets

While the FTSE 100 clings on to small gains, European markets are falling once again. Despite the rebound in sentiment for high-growth stocks in the US, Just Eat Takeaway.com is struggling in the wake of half-year results. Stock markets continue to struggle. Nasdaq 100 targets 15,000 again, however. Astonishing sales...
Stocksetftrends.com

Is the Equities Market Looking Up?

The S&P 500 is higher by 3.29% over the past month. Other widely followed domestic equity benchmarks reside around all-time highs. Alone, those are impressive feats. They are all the more impressive when considering that the calendar reads July, meaning stocks are in the weaker of the two six-month periods. Seasonal trends aside, stocks are sporting plenty of mettle, potentially baking in some optimistic assumptions, even as volatility creeps higher.
StocksMountain Mail

Equities end lower

Equities were lower Tuesday as hot inflation data offset solid earnings results. The technology and consumer staples sectors led, reflecting some caution following the CPI report. In response to the unexpected acceleration in inflation and weak demand for the monthly 30-year bond auction, 10-year rates jumped, rising above the 1.4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy