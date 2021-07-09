Equities run towards the weekend

Stock markets are down on both side of the Atlantic, with growth fears hitting Europe hard in particular. Meanwhile oil is also coming under pressure for another day. Hopes of a new in-session record high for the Dow have been dashed, with the index moving almost straight down from the opening print. Indices generally are in retreat, after a morning in which European markets had tried to hold relatively steady. But as the day has gone on the trickle of selling has turned into a flood, and points towards a tough end to the week. Bullish momentum in US markets has finally run out, having already dissipated earlier in the week for European stocks, as the usual weaker second-half of July takes over from the often-bullish first half. But more than seasonality is at play here; earnings season arrived with US markets on a high (aside from small caps, which have been lagging for a while), providing a high bar of expectations to beat, and with the number of S&P 500 stocks down 10% or more from recent highs rising over the course of the week the signs of today’s turn lower were already there. We should not get ahead of ourselves however; the selloff on Wall Street is relatively contained, but the weakness in Europe tells a different story, and it is the growing crisis in infections that has hurt risk appetite there and will continue to hobble things for the time being, especially with an ECB meeting on the calendar next week that might potentially signal a modestly hawkish shift.